The new trailer for Tokyo 24th Ward (Tokyo 24-ku in Japanese) just dropped, and it's a bit of a teaser, as it doesn't reveal anything about the plot. The show is a brand new anime from director Naokatsu Tsuda (of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fame) and it's being produced by CloverWorks.

The trailer itself is only a minute long, but it does manage to introduce the three main characters: Ran Akagi (voiced by Yuma Uchida), Koki Siudo (Kaito Ishikawa), and Shuta Aoi (Junya Enoki). Based on the trailer and the artwork, it looks like the green-haired character is the nerdy, uptight "Donatello" of the group; the redhead is the wild, wacky "Raphael" type; and their blue-haired leader is donning the color and personality of the "Leonardo" archetype.

Original anime is always a gamble, as there is no source material to know if the story is good or not, but the staff of Tokyo 24th Ward is promising. Plus, the best anime of the past couple of years (OddTaxi anyone?) have been solely original stories.

"24th Ward" is actually the nickname of the island where our intrepid heroes live. The actual name of the island is Far East Special District Outside of the Law - which is quite a mouthful, so we understand why it has a more convenient nickname. These three friends have very different personalities and interests, but their enduring relationships keep bringing them back together - until a "certain incident" happens, that is. A year after that incident, a mysterious phone call sets off a chain of events that will change the three young men's lives forever.

Tokyo 24th Ward is slated to debut in January 2022. Check out the trailer for yourself below.

