For the second year in a row, the Tokyo Game Show will be an online event, and the upcoming show has released its full schedule. The event will feature publishers and developers such as Square Enix and Microsoft, the latter of which is promising "exclusive news."

Square Enix Presents was announced as a 50-minute stream taking place on October 1 from 3 AM PT / 6 AM ET. The showcase plans to reveal, "the latest news about our upcoming titles, along with pre-announced information." Some of the possible games we'll see during the stream include updates on Crystal Dynamic's Guardians of the Galaxy, releasing October 26, the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker expansion coming in November, and the upcoming mobile games Final Fantasy: The First SOLDIER and Hitman Sniper: The Shadows. There's also the chance of seeing the new Final Fantasy spin-off, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. An early alpha demo for the game was released during E3 2021, giving players a slice of what to expect from Chaos.

While not confirmed, it's very possible we might also get an update on Final Fantasy XVI. In an interview during a live stream event for Final Fantasy XIV, the game's producer, Naoki Yoshida, said:

We really want to show something for Tokyo Game Show 2021, but we probably can't make that deadline… we definitely want to show it, but isn't it better if when we do, you're able to play it right after? I personally don't like it when small bits of info is release to string people along. I talked about this with the team and director Takai-san. We want to reveal something where people will say, ‘I want to play it now! Release it now!' And we can reply, 'sure, here you go!

Microsoft also announced its presence at the show, planning another 50-minute showcase. Xbox said on the TGS website, "We have some exclusive news and content to share and... Tokyo Game Show 2021 is our stage." Microsoft's event occurs on September 30th. Other companies slated to appear from the schedule include Konami, Bandai Namco, 505 Games, Ubisoft, Capcom, and Arc System Works. The showcase this year will include 44 programs, and the complete list of times for the event is available on their official website.

Tokyo Game Show 2021 begins on September 30 and runs until October 3.

