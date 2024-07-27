The Big Picture The Olympic Archive offers free footage from over a century of sports history, including official films and documentaries.

Tokyo Olympiad, directed by Kon Ichikawa, stands out for its cinematic approach focusing on the emotions of the games.

The brilliance of Tokyo Olympiad lies in its cinematography, with details captured through extreme close-ups and slow motion.

Something the International Olympic Committee does quite well is its dedication to accessible archival footage. That is to say, if you're currently champing at the bit for Paris 2024, you can see over a century's worth of sports history for free right now. Criterion released a special edition collection in 2012, which is very extensive and very fancy. Still, for the rest of us, whether on their official YouTube channel or website, all the greatest moments from the Summer, Winter, and Paralympic Games from decades past are available.

You'll find the official Olympic films released each year in the endless playlists that cover the highlights from the opening to the closing ceremony. Many of them operate like extended, glossy newsreels, ompiling official footage, interviews with athletes, and voiceovers to give the audience a better understanding of what's going on. It can be pretty boilerplate, but it's a good way to witness iconic Olympic moments. However, one official documentary is not only considered one of the best official Olympic films, it's also one of the best films about athleticism and sports in general: 1965's Tokyo Olympiad.

What Is 'Tokyo Olympiad' About?

Documenting the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, this official film was directed by Cannes Jury Prize winner Kon Ichikawa. The film densely yet concisely covers the entire event from the international delivery of the Olympic torch to the closing ceremony. The uncut version of this film is a whopping 165 minutes, giving us a glimpse back to a place and time when the New Japan, post WWII, was introduced to the world stage. The best athletes from 94 countries came together to compete in 22 events on land and water, and this film gives us an in-depth look at the entire process of putting together a spectacle like this. We get to see the Olympic Village, and the city's infrastructure being, controversially, completely rearranged to accommodate those 14 days. Rather than rattling off scores and tallies, Tokyo Olympiad makes us feel that Olympic atmosphere from the grandest gestures to the most intimate little moments.

Broadly, what sets Tokyo Olympiad apart from other official Olympic films falls on Ichikawa's directing. Known mostly for his heavy anti-war dramas such as Fires on the Plain and The Burmese Harp, his background was more cinematic than news-focused. This works to the documentary's advantage. His focus was not on a broad record of wins and losses, he wasn't interested in sports competition but the emotions emanating from every area of the many stadiums across Tokyo. He put the audience in the mind of a sports shooter aiming their rifle, or the live crowd watching pole vaulters almost but not quite clear the bar. Similarly, Ichikawa aimed to present a more artistic than a journalistic representation of the games.

This, at first, did not impress the Japanese government and the Olympic Organizing Board. They wanted a simpler, straightforward, and commercial version of events. They wanted a tourism advertisement for Tokyo, and a more mainstream celebration of the games. The Japanese Olympic committee ordered a criminal 84-minute cut of the film, but this is not the one that still exists today, because the complete 165 minutes is an essential viewing experience, with every frame remarkable.

Cinematography Turns 'Tokyo Olympiad' Into an Epic

The defining trait of Tokyo Olympiad's brilliance is its cinematography. Ichikawa had many camera operators shooting from every angle, from the giant crowds of spectators to right in front of the athletes' faces. This was to capture moments both big and small, and the amount of detail in each frame is incredible, especially for a time before digital cameras and 4K high definition. The team behind this film uses maneuvers that are taken for granted; extreme close-up, slow motion, montage, and turning it into a fine art.

The gorgeous gymnastic interlude turns a performance that, by today's competitive standards, is relatively basic, into something hypnotizing. Everyone gets time to shine, as extreme close-ups present an athlete hammering down starting blocks to set up a sprint, or another's face as they mentally prepare themselves for the long jump, or the audience responding to a result among themselves. Slow motion feels made for this film and justifies it as the perfect technique for a sports film. It illustrates the distortion of time that occurs between those watching the events and those competing in them. What takes seconds can feel like minutes or hours in someone's mind. The 100-meter dash feels like a marathon, and the marathon feels like an arduous journey.

The best cinematic quirk in the film has to be the way the camera will just linger on a shot for a few seconds longer than it had to. The sprint is over, and the results are in, but the runners are still in the frame. They catch their breath, take a pause, and congratulate each other on a race well run. There are a lot of human moments like this in Tokyo Olympiad. The emotions that connect the fans, the coaches, the event staff, and the athletes are all on display. People from all over the world are just talking and hanging out together in the Olympic Village, people stepping down from the podium and shaking hands or hugging. Because everyone wants to be there. Athletes who train and prepare for something that means the world to them have this one opportunity every four years to show that world what they're made of. This is what Tokyo Olympiad reveals in the athletes—they're not unassailable gods, but incredibly passionate human beings.

