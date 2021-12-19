The PonyCanyon just announced a new arc, entitled 'Christmas Showdown' for the anime Tokyo Revengers in a tweet.

The tweet did more than just announce the production of the new arc, which will mirror the manga, also named Tokyo Revengers, Seiya Kessen (or Christmas Showdown) arc, it also included a new promotional poster image and trailer. The trailer, which runs just over a minute long, shows the bare-knuckle bloody combat at the heart of the series.

Tokyo Revengers is an anime based on a manga series of the same name. The anime adaptation premiered in April of 2021. The first season ran for 24 episodes. The series is available to stream on Crunchyroll in both the original Japanese and dubbed English.

Image via Crunchyroll

RELATED: 'Tokyo 24th Ward' Trailer Reveals New Anime From 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Director

The series follows Takemichi Hanagaki after he discovers that his middle school sweetheart, Hinata Tachibana, has died. He soon discovers that the villains behind her death are the Tokyo Manji Gang. However, when he suddenly time travels back to his middle school days, he is given the opportunity to save his love and change his fate.

The series is produced by Liden Films and is directed by Koichi Hatsumi. Scripts for the series were written by Yasuyuki Mutō and character designs were created by Keiko Ōta. The series stars Yuuki Shinas as Takemichi Hanagaki, Yuu Hayashi as Manjiro "Mikey" Sano, Masaaki Mizunaka as Keisuke Baji, Shō Karinoas Chifuyu Matsuno, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Takashi Mitsuya, Shunichi Toki as Kazutora Hanemiya, Yukihiro Nozuyama as Ryohei "Peh-yan" Hayashi, and Takuya Eguchi as Shuji Hanma.

No release date for the new arc has been announced yet. However, you can stream the first season on Crunchyroll and HBO Max in the United States. You can view the trailer below:

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Villains Ranked By Power Who’s the baddest of them all?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email