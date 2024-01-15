Takemichi Hanagaki is a young man down on his luck and just when he thought things couldn't get worse, his ex-girlfriend, Hinata Tachibana, is brutally murdered by the Tokyo Manji Gang. But when he mysteriously wakes up one day, 12 years in the past, a time when he was still dating Hinata, he vows to save her by infiltrating the gang.

Tokyo Revengers would explode in popularity and go on to win the "Anime Award" in 2021 at the Twitter Japan's Trend Awards. To most, the show's quality comes from its compelling supporting cast of characters, engaging storytelling through its constant plot-twists, the heartbreak it can bring and great voice acting from both sub and dub casts.

10 "A Bad Hunch"

Season 3, Episode 5

To protect Koko, Takemichi must face off against a traitor, an S-62 Generation Tenjiku founding member named Mucho. Witnessing how hard Takemichi was working to help Koko, Inupi requests Takemichi to build the 11th Dragon and lead them. Mucho's betrayal is eventually reported to Mikey and a rally ensues.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3, Episode 5, "A Bad Hunch" features the brutal and dramatic death of Emma, which sparked an uproar in the fan base, both good and bad. It served as a great twist that shifted the course of the story for Season 3 for the rest of its run. The death is shocking in its brutality, with Emma dying from being hit in the head by a metal pole by someone riding on a motorcycle. The sound design in this scene is bone-chilling and provides a heartbreaking twist.

9 "Dead or Alive"

Season 1, Episode 20

Takemichi and Ken race against the clock to try and save Mikey after he's caught in a 3v1 battle against Kazutora and just when all seems to be lost, Tetta arrives and comes to Mikey's aid, only for Baji to enter and take him out with a lead pipe. The events that follow result in Baji taking on fifty members of the 3rd Division alone and Kazutora stabbing him in the back with a knife.

What many noted about this episode is the stellar voice acting from the Tokyo Revengers casts. Whether it's Takemichi's voice actors, Yuuki Shin (Sub) and AJ Beckles (Dub), or the lead pipe wielding Baji's, Masaaki Mizunaka (Sub) and Lucien Dodge (Dub), the voice acting in this episode really helps in amplifying the stakes, emotion and utter intensity from the events taking place.

8 "One and Only"

Season 1, Episode 21

After defeating Hanma, Mikey attempts to brutally beat Kazutora to death with his bare fists. Knowing that if Mikey kills Kazutora here, the future he's attempting to prevent will come to pass, Takemichi realizes he must stop Mikey from murdering him. Meanwhile, Baji's wound by Kazutora turns out to be worse than expected and, on top of that, he stabs himself to assure Kazutora that he will not be the reason he dies. He ends up passing away in Chifuyu's arms.

The death of Baji was genuinely heartbreaking and completely unexpected. His incredibly moving loyalty was truly highlighted in his last moments and his self-inflicted death helped make way for Mikey to forgive Kazutora. His death, while depressing, was incredibly important in keeping Takemichi's goal on track by stopping Mikey from killing Kazutora as he did in the original timeline.

7 "Once Upon A Time"

Season 1, Episode 16

Flashing back to two years in the past, Draken, Mikey, Baji, Kazutora and Pah-Chin took a trip to Kanagawa after getting all of their uniforms made. Together, they get into conflict with a rival bike gang that ensues in Baji and Mikey taking on the gang together.

This episode was super important for the world-building of the series, establishing and revealing a lot of vital history between the five characters that head to Kanagawa. The development that Baji and Kazutora get from this episode does a lot for the story arc taking place in the present and enhances all the emotional beats taking place within it. The episode specifically clears up a lot of questions fans had about Baji's backstory. As Baji and Kazutora are arrested, Kazutora says that he needs to kill Mikey, foreshadowing what's to come in the present day.

6 "Turn Around"

Season 1, Episode 19

With the weaker links of both the Toman and Valhalla teams being taken off the board, the battle between the two teams begins to reach its climax. The battle hosts a lot of great moments for most of the main characters, with Mikey especially being treated well in the writing as he takes out three Valhalla captains at the same time.

This episode marks the first time viewers would hear Hakkai's voice in the series. On the topic of voices, many fans online stated that the voice acting for Draken was a huge highlight in this episode, specifically when the stakes and emotions were heightened upon him witnessing Mikey get hit in the head with a pipe, going on to battle Hanma and going berserk. The episode spends a lot of time highlighting Mikey and Draken, and they do not disappoint whatsoever.

5 "Brave Heart"

Season 3, Episode 10

With the rest of the Toman gang taken down, Takemichi continues to stand his ground whilst being brutally beaten by Kakucho. Inspired by his undying determination and willpower, the Toman gang eventually get back to their feet and back into the fight. Takemichi would go on to beat down on Kisaki, telling him that he's unable to forgive him for turning Draken into a murderer.

This episode showcases just how strong Takemichi can truly be and serves as a wonderfully inspiring moment in the series. Takemichi tends to get a mixed reception as the protagonist of the series, but this episode brings him up to a whole new level. It's eventually revealed that Hinata spilled the beans to Mikey and Draken about Takemichi's time-leaping, which brought a huge twist to viewers everywhere.

4 "Revolt"

Season 1, Episode 9

Remembering Naoto's claim about Draken's death, Takemichi arrives at the parking lot where Draken is destined to die, finding him facing off against Moebius all by himself. As Mikey arrives on the scene, Hanma reveals himself as the temporary leader of the Moebius gang. The rest of Toman arrives, and a fight breaks out between them and 100 Moebius members. Amidst the battle, Takemichi tries to find Draken to keep Masataka from harming him, but he's too late as he finds Masataka standing above Draken bleeding out on the ground.

The reveal that Takemichi was too late to save Draken, ending the episode with his fate uncertain, ripped the hearts out of fans everywhere, as Draken is a big fan favorite. The all-out gang fight between Toman and Moebius was a spectacle to see and executed very well in both animation and fight choreography.

3 "A Cry Baby"

Season 1, Episode 24

With Hanma present, Mikey reveals to Toman that after defeating the Valhalla gang, they will be absorbed into the Toman gang, meaning they have fully taken them over, marking a huge win for Toman. Chifuyu elects Takemichi to be the First Division Captain, who accepts, believing there's still a chance for him to change Toman. When he returns to the future, he finds himself as Toman's top executive. But all is not well when him and Chifuyu are kidnapped by Tetta, who kills Chifuyu and seemingly kills Takemichi as well, leaving the season finale on a cliffhanger.

The Tokyo Revengers Season 1 finale is packed to the brim with reasons to love the episode and truthfully represents the best of what Season 1 was. But the cliffhanger ending is what propped this episode up in favoritism for many. The chilling way Tetta tells Takemichi that he was his hero before pulling the trigger was an incredibly shocking way to finish off the season, leaving everyone highly anticipating a second.

2 "Rerise"

Season 1, Episode 10

After finding Draken stabbed, lying on the ground, Takemichi attempts to get Mikey's help, but Mikey is preoccupied with Hanma. Being the only person available to help Draken, Takemichi carries his comrade on his back to try and bring him to a hospital. But while waiting for medical help to arrive, Takemichi notices that Masataka and his gang are on their way to him. After a battle he seemingly has no way of winning, Takemichi comes out on top, beating Masataka and protecting Draken. Just when hope seems lost as the rest of Masataka's gang approaches, Takemichi's friends arrive to keep them from getting to Takemichi and Draken.

Fans online often consider this an episode that truly emotionally attaches people to the series, acting as a pinnacle episode for the story. The episode is also considered to be a huge point in fans' approval of Takemichi, being one of the first episodes where the character really gets a chance to prove himself when taking down Masataka.

1 "Revenge"

Season 1, Episode 12

After managing to save Draken's life, Takemichi goes back to the future and discovers that the accident that ended up killing Hinata never happened, and she is still alive, but in this timeline, he broke her heart. As an unfortunate turn of events unfolds and things take a turn for the worse, Hinata tragically dies in a car explosion and Takemichi swears to create a future where she is alive and well.

This episode is the definition of an emotional rollercoaster in every way. Kicking off the beginning of the episode with the confirmation that Takemichi succeeded in his goal granted a feeling of euphoria fans had been waiting for the whole season. But as the situation only gets worse throughout the episode, things dart from great to terrible incredibly fast. The contrast of beginning the episode with finding out that Hinata is alive, only to have her brutally once more in front of Takemichi is nothing but heartbreaking and sucked viewers into the series for the long haul.

