Anime fans who like to watch titles in the English dub version frequently have to be a little patient in order to finally check out their favorite series. With the new season of Tokyo Revengers, it wasn't much different: the first episode (in Japanese) debuted back in October. This week, however, Hulu and Disney+ announced that the dub for Season 3 is finally coming this March. A specific release date is yet to be announced, but it's great to know that it's lurking just around the corner.

Along with the release window, Hulu and Disney+ also revealed the voice cast for the new arc of Tokyo Revengers. Bryce Papenbrook (Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir) will voice Souya Kawata, Kieran Regan (Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War) is Haruchiyo Sanzu and Rindo Haitani, Damien Haas (Ranma ½) is Kakucho, Jonathan Bullock (Fallout: London) is Shion Madarame and Lucien Dodge (Delicious in Dungeon) is Ran Haitani.

Tokyo Revengers kicked off as the story of a young man who is pretty frustrated with life. Living in a run-down apartment and with a crappy job, he gets shocked to his core when he learns that his ex-girlfriend from middle school was brutally murdered by a Tokyo gang. He gets a chance to save her when he suddenly time leaps back twelve years. In Season 3, Takemichi (Yuuki Shin in the original Japanese and A.J. Beckles in the English Dub) starts to deal with the consequences of altering timelines and has to face a new gang from Yokohama that starts to take over Japan.

Hulu and Disney+ Will Release All 'Tokyo Revengers' Season 3 Dub Episodes at Once

Hulu (in the U.S.) and Disney+ (in other territories) will drop all episodes from Tokyo Revengers Season 3 at once. The title is one of the most popular from recent years, and it was already adapted into a trilogy of Japanese movies – the first of which was nominated at the Fantasia Film Festival in the main category. The stories all hail from the manga series created by Ken Wakui. The manga series has over 80 million copies in circulation, meaning that it's one of the most popular recent titles in the manga world.

Tokyo Revengers is yet another title that bulks up the catalog of anime series on Hulu. The streamer has recently added massively popular anime series like Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Hunter x Hunter, Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, and the new hit series Dragon Ball DAIMA.

Hulu debuts the English dub of Tokyo Revengers in the U.S. this March. A specific release date is yet to be confirmed by the streamer. While the dubbed Season 3 trailer hasn't been released, you can check out the subbed one above.