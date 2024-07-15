The Big Picture Netflix bulks up its Japanese live-action series catalog with the crime-drama Tokyo Swindlers.

Even though Netflix has found a niche in K-dramas that currently appeal to huge audiences across the planet, the streamer isn't sleeping on other projects hailing from Asia. Japanese movies and TV series are frequently celebrated throughout the world, so it's only a matter of time until their live-action series become as popular as anime. This week, the streamer released the trailer for Tokyo Swindlers, a seven-episode crime-drama series that is set to premiere on July 25.

Tokyo Swindlers centers around a group of schemers who are trying to make a killing in the Japanese real estate market. However, since they're dealing with moguls, the risks are as high as the rewards, and they'll have to navigate pretty dangerous territory if they want to put their plan into motion. Their schemes include forging documents to "prove" ownership and hiring impostors to pose as landowners — all to defraud major land developers.

The central theme of Tokyo Swindlers resonates with the reality in all major cities in the world: real estate prices are skyrocketing, and newer generations are slowly coming to terms with the fact that they might get to the end of their lives without being able to afford a single piece of property. In the series, however, ethics are out the door when the group of swindlers starts to play games with actual landowners who are eager to make a profit. The problem is, when you're dealing with the big bucks it's easy to lose sight of who you can trust, and it's pretty safe to say that it's only a matter of time before the team of swindlers starts turning on each other.

Who Is the Team Behind 'Tokyo Swindlers?'

Tokyo Swindlers is directed and written by Hitoshi One, who previously helmed the live-action adaptation of the hit manga and anime series Bakuman. He recently helmed 2023's Crayon Shin-chan The Movie and the live-action series Elpis. The director and screenwriter adapts Tokyo Swindlers from the best-selling novel of the same name by author Shinjo Ko.

The cast of Tokyo Swindlers features Ayano Go (Yu Yu Hakusho), Toyokawa Etsushi (Revolver Lily), Kitamura Kazuki (Ruroni Kenshin: The Beginning), Koike Eiko (Rebirth), Pierre Taki (Shin Godzilla), Sometani Shota (Parasyte: Part 1), Matsuoka Izumi (After the Storm), Yoshimura Kaito (Silent Love), Matsuo Satoru (Attack on Titan), Lily Franky (Shoplifters) and Yamamoto Koji (Shin Ultraman).

Netflix premieres Tokyo Swindlers on July 25. You can watch the (subtitled) trailer above.