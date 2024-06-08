The Big Picture Tokyo Vice has been cancelled on Max after only two seasons.

The showrunners were prepared to film Season 3 this year if the series secured a renewal.

Tokyo Vice stars Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe.

After two seasons since it first aired in 2022, it has been announced that Toyko Vice has been cancelled on Max. This comes after it was reported two months ago that the show could begin filming this year if the streaming service decides to renew the show. Unfortunately, it seems like the crime drama isn't returning and it's currently unknown if the show's creator, J.T. Rogers plans to give it a new home.

According to Variety, the news was announced at the PGA’s Produced By conference in Los Angeles. While it was heartbreaking to hear that the show won't return for a third instalment, Rogers and show director, Alan Poul, released a joint statement, stating that they're grateful that Max allowed them to tell their stories and that it was willing to approve requests made in terms on how they want the show to end, like cliffhangers and extra episodes.

“Over the last five years, Max has made sure we got to tell our story. They have supported us through thick and thin. Not only did they give us these two seasons, but they said yes when we asked to end season one with a series of cliffhangers, and they said yes when we asked for two extra episodes so we could land the plane on the way J.T. had always envisioned."

They went on to add, “We know there is more story to tell. Of course we’ll see what the future holds, but we are indeed grateful to have been able to share this story on Max until now.” Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Max commented on Tokyo Vice's cancellation, praising the show's "richly written material" and creativity. At the same time, the spokesperson thanked Rogers, Poul, and everyone else involved in the show for their partnership.

“From ‘Tokyo Vice’s’ richly written material to the gorgeously composed shots to the lived-in performances, the care and creativity of this enormously talented cast and crew shines in every frame of the show. We thank J.T., Alan, Ansel, Ken, Fifth Season, and Wowow for their partnership on this wholly unique modern noir thriller.”

What Is Tokyo Vice About?

Tokyo Vice is a crime drama based on a 2009 memoir of the same name by Jake Adelstein. It's set in 1999, when American Journalist, Jake Adelstein (played by Ansel Elgort), becomes a Japanese newspaper's first foreign journalist. Throughout his career, he, alongside a Japanese detective, Hiroto Katagiri (played by Ken Watanabe), begins to delve into the dangerous world of Tokyo's underbelly and the Yakuza.

Since its release, Tokyo Vice has been highly praised, as its first season received a certified fresh critics score of 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, Season 2 received a 93 percent average rating. While it's unfortunate to see the show getting cancelled, you can rewatch Seasons 1 and 2 of Toyko Vice on Max.

