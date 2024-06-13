The Big Picture Tokyo Vice's detailed world captivated viewers for two seasons, with Jake Adelstein investigating the Yakuza.

Despite Season 2 wrapping up nicely, the creators had more stories to tell and wanted to continue the series.

Fifth Season is exploring avenues to continue Tokyo Vice due to demand in Japan, with the creators eager to expand the world.

Tokyo Vice built an extensive and detailed world of late 20th-century Tokyo for two seasons. The story was crafted to span two seasons as Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) investigated the Yakuza and succeeded in taking down one of the biggest crime bosses. While the story was tied up nicely at the end of Season 2, there was still much more to explore. Max opted not to proceed with a third season despite both seasons' outstanding reception from critics and the audience. Variety caught up with Alan Poul and J.T. Rogers, the minds behind the show, and they talked about what they had planned for the show before the Max news.

Poul confirmed that even though the show had reached the end of the road at Max, they were not done with it. The show received a lot of love throughout its run and more so after its cancelation. They accepted the love, but "We don't accept the condolences yet," said Poul.

There's More 'Tokyo Vice,' Even Outside Max

One of the sticking points about the series is that it ended in a way most shows don't. It felt like the Season 2 finale could serve as a satisfying series finale, but there was a lot more to explore. Rogers confirmed that was by design, as they had asked for two extra episodes from Max to "land the plane," and Max agreed. However, they always wanted to proceed with telling the stories the second season had introduced and dived into. Rogers talked about that, saying,

"But the idea was always, and certainly now, that if we can, we’d love to go forward. I have very clear ideas about the continued expansion of the world, following the people we know and new people as well."

The duo had teased to The Wrap that they had begun to lay the groundwork for Tokyo Vice Season 3, should they get renewed. But since that didn't happen, Poul and Rogers said that Fifth Season, the production company behind the show, is looking at other avenues to continue it. Tokyo Vice was a hit worldwide, including in its home country of Japan, where there is demand for more. All Poul and Alan can do for now is wait to see if Fifth Season's efforts bear fruit and continue writing. Poul teased the show's future, saying,

"We love and trust our friends at Fifth Season. They’re gonna guide us in that. Our goal right now is to support them as they work, and frankly, for me to just keep building the world as we wait."

Both seasons of the sweeping Tokyo Vice stream on Max.

