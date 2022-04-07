The series' score is now available to stream wherever music is available.

On the heels of the premiere of the new HBO Max series Tokyo Vice, Collider has partnered with Endeavor Content and Lakeshore Records to premiere the main theme from Tokyo Vice, the new HBO Max series starring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe. The score helps set the mood of the thriller series, with an aim to create an ominous backdrop to the story. The series follows American journalist Jake Adelstein (Elgort), who goes to Japan in the late 90s to chronicle the routine of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, and ends up descending into the neon-soaked underbelly of the city.

The score is composed by Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, who decided to go with dark electronic beats and synthesizers — practically a trademark of the 90s. The score shifts tempos and moods, and the duo revealed in an official statement that they incorporated very little Japanese instrumentation due to the story’s context:

“The score for ‘Tokyo Vice’ is a careful blend of electronic and organic compositions. One of the main elements of the score is a constant rhythmic pulse embedded in each cue - reflecting the story’s relentless drive. We used only a minimal amount of traditional Japanese instruments in the palette for the score. Even though the series takes place in Tokyo, we wanted to give just a subtle Japanese flavor without pushing too far into that world. Whether stark and bold or minimal and vulnerable, we wanted the score to capture a sense of Jake’s lonely and dangerous journey deep into Tokyo culture and its dark underworld.”

Bensi and Jurriaans have worked together for over twenty years, and they have composed the score of wildly eclectic films ever since the beginning of their professional careers, from surprising drama Martha Marcy May Marlene to the sinister and thought-provoking Denis Villeneuve film Enemy. Recently, they composed the score of horror film The Rental and the four seasons of Netflix’s Ozark. You’ll also hear their work in upcoming HBO series The Staircase and Prime Video’s Night Sky.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: 'Tokyo Vice' Review: A Gripping Series That Lives in the Moments Between Acts of Violence

Tokyo Vice is created and written by J.T. Rogers, a playwright who previously adapted his own play Oslo for the screen. Rogers based Tokyo Vice on the memoir of the same name by journalist Jake Adelstein, played by Elgort on screen. Aside from Elgort, the cast of Tokyo Vice also features Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Hideaki Ito, Sho Kasamats, and music star Tomohisa Yamashita.

Starting this week, HBO Max will follow up the premiere of Tokyo Vice with two episodes released every Thursday, all the way through the season finale on April 28. You can listen to the series’ main titles theme below and tomorrow you can listen the full soundtrack on select music services here.

Check out the official synopsis of the series here:

Loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, the crime drama series, filmed on location in Tokyo, captures Adelstein’s (played by Ansel Elgort) daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in the late ’90s, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem.

‘Severance’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (508 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto