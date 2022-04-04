Noir fiction has been having something of a resurgence lately, with movies like The Batman exploring the subgenre in new ways. HBO Max’s brand-new yakuza crime drama Tokyo Vice extends that to serialized fiction. Created by J.T. Rogers (Oslo) and based on the 2009 memoir Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan by Jake Adelstein, the show’s premise is simple enough. Ansel Elgort stars as a fictionalized version of Adelstein, and the series explores how he makes his way as the first non-Japanese reporter to work for a major publication in Tokyo.

Based on just that information, you’d probably expect an emotional drama about a young man finding himself in a strange land. Which it is. There’s no denying the fact that this is a story about an ex-pat trying to make a life for himself away from everything he’s ever known. But that’s not all it’s about, and that brings us to the first lesson of Tokyo Vice: nothing is ever as it seems.

It all starts with one bad day in Shinjuku when a man is found stabbed to death. As Jake digs deeper, he begins to see past the strait-laced days and neon-drenched nights to the true face of Tokyo’s underworld.

Tokyo Vice’s pilot was directed by Michael Mann and it’s exactly as good as you might hope for from the accomplished filmmaker. The story is tightly composed, with an abundance of nervous energy radiating from every scene. That tension and urgency are perfectly captured by Elgort in his performance. After the first episode, the pacing slows down a little, but the quality of the narrative definitely does not. That’s when we start to learn about Jake’s complicated relationship with his family. Familial conflict is a recurring theme in the show, with a number of characters who have chosen to cut off their family and their past in order to chase their dreams. The next two episodes, directed by Josef Kubota Wladyka (The Terror) actually manage to pull you deeper into the story. And by the time you get past Episodes 4 and 5, which are helmed by award-winning director Hikari (37 Seconds), all you can think about is what’s going to happen next.

As the season progresses, you start to learn more about the various characters appearing in the show. Elgort might be playing the main protagonist, but he isn’t the only one who puts on a brilliant performance. Iconic Japanese actor Ken Watanabe is absolutely badass as Hiroto Katagiri, a detective with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. Katagiri is the one who takes Jake under his wing, showing him how to find his way in the darkness of Tokyo’s underworld. On the one hand, Katagiri is a fierce peacekeeper, handling different factions of the yakuza and brokering deals between them as an independent party. On the other, he’s a loving dad and husband who is determined to remain uncorrupted in a city where almost everything and everyone can be bought. It’s quite clear from the beginning that Katagiri isn’t interested in anything other than his sense of honor and duty. As Jake’s mentor, he becomes a father figure to the young man.

Mirroring Jake’s development as a rookie reporter, the series presents Shô Kasamatsu as Sato, a freshly-minted yakuza gang member who is beginning to question the life he has chosen for himself. Both he and Jake are rivals for the affections of Samantha (Rachel Keller), another key character. Samantha’s probably the best-written character in the series. We first meet her singing a Japanese version of “Sweet Child of Mine” by Guns N' Roses in a hostess bar. From there, each new piece of information we discover about her reveals a whole new person. Keller has had some acclaimed performances in shows like Legion and Fargo, and her role in Tokyo Vice is a perfect fit for the talented actor.

Even though Sato and Jake start out as rivals, their relationship develops into a kind of friendship. There’s a great scene in Episode 4 where Jake and Sato start vibing to the Backstreet Boys song "I Want it That Way." Kasamatsu is excellent in the role, bringing out a barely suppressed rage in certain instances and balancing them out with some rare moments of fun and laughter. Rinko Kikuchi (Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter) plays another important character, Jake’s supervisor Eimi. She’s a Korean-origin woman working in a highly male-dominated industry, and all that while dealing with a toxic home environment. Eimi initially comes across as a harsh boss, but it doesn’t take long before we know better. In reality, she’s a great journalist who truly wants her team to succeed in writing hard-hitting stories. These characters are by no means the only interesting ones in the series; they’re just the most prominent. And what’s really amazing about the show is what it does with these complex, layered individuals: It tells one hell of a story.

Tokyo Vice doesn’t rely on graphic violence to keep the viewer hooked. In that sense, it’s actually closer to a classic samurai movie than it is to most action thrillers. The series lives in the moments between acts of violence and when violence finally occurs, it is only to punctuate a truly powerful moment. That really works for the show too. Conflicts are defused by a whispered word and a nod, not a noisy gunfight. This way, the focus is on the more intimate moments, like a night of partying with a new friend or finding common ground over music, fashion, and manga. It’s on the way Jake navigates his relationships with his mother, who is constantly trying to guilt him into coming home, and his sister, who brings some comfort to his life with mailed tape recordings (old school voice notes, people). And there are also some great action set-pieces.

Tokyo Vice is a mystery, a thriller, a portrait of a city, and an emotional story about people who are just trying to live their lives on their own terms, any way they can. And I, for one, can’t wait to see more of what Tokyo has in store for these characters.

Rating: A+

The first three episodes of Tokyo Vice will hit HBO Max on April 7, with the remaining episodes releasing two at a time every week until the final episode on April 28. In Japan, the series will be airing on Wowow.

