The Backstreet Boys' 90s hit "I Want It That Way" is one of those songs that just refuses to fade away from the pop-culture consciousness. It is constantly covered, parodied, and used as a soundtrack for films, TV shows, and video games. Not too long ago the song became a viral sensation, thanks to its appearance in one of Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s unforgettable cold opens. Most recently, the song popped up in HBO’s Tokyo Vice, a crime show that explores the dark, crime-ridden underbelly of Japan through the lens of an American journalist named Jake Adelstien (Ansel Elgort). You would think such a gritty setting wouldn't have called for a Backstreet Boys tune, but Tokyo Vice isn’t interested in giving us a standard, stereotypical look at Japan. It wants to show us a fleshed-out, complex version of Japan, one where Yakuza gangsters impersonate Neo (Keanu Reeves) from The Matrix and vibe along to "I Want It That Way."

Japan Is the Main Character In 'Tokyo Vice'

Tokyo Vice's most interesting character isn't its protagonist or antagonist, but its environment — the palpitating neon-lit Japan of the late 90s. It’s a setting that feels real, like something you could step right into. Tokyo Vice’s Japan is incredibly nuanced and far removed from the sensational, stereotypical representation that most movies and shows lazily reach for. The show, much like its "gaijin" (the Japanese word for non-Eastern foreigner) protagonist, is engrossed by Japan. It glides through and observes Japan’s uncompromised politeness, unacknowledged hypocrisies, professional quid-pro-quo system, illusion of order atop rotting foundations, and so much more.

The show observes these idiosyncrasies with great curiosity, but it never dwells on them long enough to make any commentaries. Not that it wants to either. It simply wants to show the authentic Japan and allow its audience to be seduced by it. And there couldn’t have been a better protagonist than Elgort's Jake to achieve this effect. He isn’t a 10-day-tourist who’ll climb Mount Fuji and then head back home. Jake speaks fluent Japanese, has lived there for years, and writes for one of Japan’s biggest newspapers. But that still doesn't make him a native. His pale complexion and tall height sticks out, making him the obvious outsider. This places Jake at an interesting vantage point. He knows enough about the language and society to guide us into its depths, and he’s just "gaijin" enough to highlight the fascinating bits.

This doesn’t just mean the high-stakes, profound stuff, but also the minutiae of Japanese life and culture, such as the delightful depiction of Japan's love for Backstreet Boys, which has become a recurring joke on Tokyo Vice. Japan has always been obsessed with the Backstreet Boys, and this doesn't exclude their gritty gangsters. This odd combination makes for some awkwardly amusing moments. Most recently, in Season 2, Episode 3, when Sato and his fellow Yakuza members are letting loose in a karaoke club, one of the guys drunkenly — and quite passionately — belts out their 1997 hit "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)." But the most memorable usage of a Backstreet Boys tune came in the first season, which also proves to be the most wholesome moment of the show.

'Tokyo Vice's "I Want It That Way" Moment Explained

The most wholesome moment of Tokyo Vice appears in Season 1, Episode 4, when Jake and Sato (Shô Kasamatsu) are driving around in a car, and suddenly, Sato starts singing the Backstreet Boys' 1999 smash "I Want It That Way." Jake has a curiously amused reaction to this sight, one that's shared by the audience. Here's a tough, stoic Japanese gangster earnestly singing along and vibing to a boy band that isn’t known for being very masculine. Jake is incredulous and asks if Sato is seriously into Backstreet Boys. As it turns out ... yes! Sato considers Backstreet Boys to be the best band in the world, one that's obviously much, much better than NSYNC. And his rationale is that NSYNC could never have the guts to make a song about "a man and a woman doing that."

Apparently, Sato has read the song's lyrics in a very sexual light, and no matter how hard Jake tries, Sato can't be convinced otherwise. In a later sequence, Jake asks his colleagues what they understand the song's lyrics to mean, and they're also quite confident that the song is about sex. We can hardly blame Sato and the rest for potentially misinterpreting the meaning of "I Want It That Way." Even for native English speakers, the lyrics are somewhat confusing. Fierce debates have raged over the meaning of the song and no one really seems to agree upon what "I Want It That Way" is supposed to mean. Even the band members have confessed that the song doesn't make much sense. That doesn't seem to matter to Sato and his yakuza brothers though. Confusing lyrics or no, they're all-in on Backstreet.

