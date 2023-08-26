There are crime thrillers and then there is Tokyo Vice, a gritty story that explores crimes and criminals with a very different approach. This Max original series looks at the underworld of 90s Tokyo from the inside out, following one young journalist and a detective who are both determined to uncover the truth, no matter the cost. Soon after its premiere in April 2022, Tokyo Vice was renewed for an all-new second season and the series is looking to return soon to the roaring, raging kingdom of the yakuza. Tokyo Vice is created by award-winning playwright J.T. Rogers and is inspired by journalist Jake Adelstein’s memoir Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan, which documents his experiences as a reporter in Tokyo between the mid-90s and mid-00s. The story follows a fictionalized version of Adelstein, played by Ansel Elgort (The Fault in Our Stars), who joins a leading national daily in Tokyo as a crime reporter, but soon learns that nothing and no one in that world is as they seem. He befriends a seasoned detective, Hiroto Katagiri, played by Ken Watanabe (Inception), who helps him with his mission to find out the real truth.

Tokyo Vice Season 1 explores Jake’s life as a rookie reporter in Tokyo, facing systemic challenges as he tries to do some real reporting. And then he discovers the dark and dangerous empire of the yakuza, resting underneath the city’s neon-lit, sparkling façade, protected by their own laws and principles and untouched by the justice system. The eight-episode first season sees a constant dance of vice, virtues, and the dangerous powerplays that control the city. The first season ends on a major cliffhanger, which is expected to be resolved in Tokyo Vice Season 2 while continuing Jake and Katagiri’s journey on the difficult, menacing path that lies before them. Besides being just a crime thriller, Tokyo Vice is also the story of a young man discovering himself in an unknown world and choosing to right wrongs, in whatever way he can. On its release, the show was well-received among fans and critics alike, with positive reviews for the cast performance and the gritty narrative. While you wait for the second season to arrive, read on to find out everything we know so far about Tokyo Vice Season 2, including the plot, cast, characters, and more.

Tokyo Vice A Western journalist working for a publication in Tokyo takes on one of the city's most powerful crime bosses.

The release date for Tokyo Vice Season 2 is yet to be announced, but it might take longer than we had expected. As seen in a preview of Max’s 2023 lineup released early this year, the crime drama thriller was slated to release sometime in 2023. But now, presumably as a result of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the show’s new season is set to premiere in February 2024. Watch this space for the latest update on the official release date of Tokyo Vice Season 2.

The first season of Tokyo Vice had eight episodes of about 60 minutes each, so the second season should also follow a similar format and have eight episodes of the same length. Of these the first three episodes are likely to premiere together, followed by two episodes released together weekly, just like the previous season.

Where Can You Watch 'Tokyo Vice'?

Being a Max original, Tokyo Vice Season 2 will only be available to watch on Max and its bundle options in the US. You can catch up on the previous season before Season 2 arrives, as all eight episodes are available with a Max subscription.

Is There a 'Tokyo Vice' Season 2 Trailer?

With no release date announced, we can’t expect a trailer for the all-new season of Tokyo Vice just yet. However, Max has released some images from Tokyo Vice Season 2 via Entertainment Weekly that you can see here:

For those who are new to the series, the video below is something that might interest you. Released by Max in July 2022, soon after the first season’s premiere, this video takes you behind the scenes of Tokyo Vice. In a six-minute-long featurette, you can get a sneak peek into the making of this gritty drama from the perspectives of the cast and crew. The video explores the inner workings of the characters’ journey, and what it took for the team to bring one man’s real-life experiences to an aesthetically and conceptually intense show. Watch the video in the player above and stay tuned for the latest teaser/trailer of Tokyo Vice Season 2, as and when they become available.

What's the Latest on 'Tokyo Vice' Season 2's Production Status?

Per the latest updates, the filming for Tokyo Vice Season 2 wrapped up before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes started, and the project is currently in post-production.

Who's In the Cast of 'Tokyo Vice' Season 2?

The majority of the main cast from the first season are reprising their roles for Tokyo Vice Season 2. This includes Ansel Elgort in his first television role, along with Ken Watanabe, Rachel Keller (Legion), and Rinko Kikuchi (Babel) as the main characters. Elgort portrays a fictionalized version of the story’s protagonist and narrator, Jake Adelstein, who investigates the city’s criminal underworld; Watanabe stars as the detective Hiroto Katagiri of the organized crime division, who helps Jake on his search and ends up becoming a mentor/father figure to him; Keller stars as Samantha, an American expat working in Tokyo as a club hostess and catering to the Yakuza, who becomes Jake’s love interest; and Kikuchi stars as Emi Maruyama, Jake’s editor/supervisor at Meicho Shimbun, who, despite having initial doubts, supports Jake in his efforts to seek justice.

Apart from these four, there are also a couple of very significant characters from the first season, whose fates are still unknown. For instance, Sho Kasamatsu’s (Love You as the World Ends) Sato, an enforcer of the Chihara-kai yakuza clan was a prominent character in the first season, and by the season finale, he gets stabbed. He might also return for the second season (since we didn’t technically see him die, just badly injured) considering there's still more to his story left to be told. Similarly, Hideaki Ito’s (Lesson of the Evil) Jin Miyamoto, the vice squad detective secretly working with the yakuza, also has a chance of returning. In the finale, we saw that he was out of contact with Katagiri, which could mean that he's either dead or in hiding. However, we do know for sure that Ella Rumpf’s (Succession) Polina, Samantha’s friend and a fellow hostess, will not be returning, since she was killed in the finale. Other supporting characters like Tomohisa Yamashita (Drops of God) as Akira, Polina’s boyfriend, Yuka Itaya (Love Is Blind: Japan) as Hiroto's wife, Ayumi Tanida (Alice in Borderland) as yakuza boss Shinzo Tozawa, and Jessica Hecht (The Sinner) as Jake’s mother Willa Adelstein, etc. can be expected to return for the second season.

As for new additions to the ensemble, there have been reports that Takayuki Suzuki (Invasion) has been cast as Masahito Ohno, a client at a hostess club who gets dragged into the underworld. Joining him as another new character is Pachinko star Soji Arai, who will reportedly play the role of Shingo, Emi’s ex-colleague and former lover who returns to Emi’s life. Additionally, Aoi Takeya will reportedly be making his television debut with Tokyo Vice Season 2, playing the role of Jason Oki, a member of the US Foreign Service who gets involved in Adelstein and Katagiri’s mission to bring Tozawa to justice.

Who's Making 'Tokyo Vice' Season 2?

Inspired by journalist-author Jake Adelstein’s memoirs, Tokyo Vice was created for HBO by J.T. Rogers, who also serves as an executive producer for the series. Rogers is a renowned playwright, best known for previously making the HBO film Oslo, which is further based on the eponymous Tony Award-winning play that he wrote. The series also has filmmaker, master of the crime genre, and Miami Vice creator Michael Mann attached to the project as an executive producer. Mann also directed the pilot. Hikari (37 Seconds), Josef Kubota Wladyka (Narcos), and Alan Poul are also credited as directors for various episodes of Season 1.

Jessica Brickman, Karl Taro Greenfeld, Naomi Iizuka, Brad Kane, Arthur Phillips, and Adam Stein serve as writers on the series. Additional executive producers include Poul, Jake Adelstein, Ansel Elgort, Emily Gerson Saines, Brad Kane, Destin Daniel Cretton, Ken Watanabe, Kayo Washio, Alex Boden, Josef Kubota Wladyka, Adam Stein, and John Lesher. Diego García, Daniel Satinoff, Katsumi Yanagijima, and John Grillo serve as the cinematographers for the first season and could return with their cinematic magic to recreate the blazing, edgy atmosphere of 90s Tokyo in the upcoming second season as well. Tokyo Vice is a co-production between Max, Endeavor Content, and Japanese broadcaster WOWOW.

What Is 'Tokyo Vice' Season 2 About?

The show’s producer Alex Boden told Variety that when Tokyo Vice returns with the second season, it will pick up right from where it ended, and probably offer some resolutions to the unanswered questions and unfinished business. These include Sato’s future – will he survive the stabbing? And if yes, then will he return to his role as a gang enforcer or take his own path? While the upcoming season will focus on Katagiri and Adelstein in their search for truth and justice, amid the rising tension and threats from the yakuza, we are also keen on finding out more about Samantha, who was last seen taking out a big loan from the Chihara-Kai clan to open her own club. The story's only just beginning for these characters, and we hopefully won't have to wait too long before we can all see what the future holds for them.