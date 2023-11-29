The Big Picture Tokyo Vice Season 2 will premiere in February 2024, bringing back the familiar cast and introducing new characters.

The new season will continue the thrilling storyline while resolving the cliffhangers from the previous season's finale.

Based on a non-fiction book by Jake Adelstein, the TV adaptation stars Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe.

After almost two years since its first season, Tokyo Vice is back. The Max crime drama will return in February 2024. Entertainment Weekly has a first look at the new season of the series, as well as an interview with creator J.T. Rogers and director Alan Poul. The images show off the returning cast – Ansel Elgort as expatriate American reporter Jake Adelstein.

Other returning cast members seen in the new images include Ken Watanabe as Hiroto Katagiri, Adelstein's contact in the Tokyo police; Rachel Keller as Samantha Porter, a fellow American working in a hostess club; Ayumi Ito as Misaki Taniguchi, the mistress of a powerful Japanese gangster; and Rinko Kikuchi as Emi Maruyama, Adelstein's editor.

They also showcase two new characters: Shoko Nagata (Miki Maya), a detective from Japan's National Police Agency who's determined to bring down the Yakuza; and Naoki Hayama (Yosuke Kubozuka), a dangerous criminal. Season two will find the characters in new places; Porter has opened her own club, while Adelstein and Katagiri's mentor-mentee relationship has deepened. It will also resolve the multiple cliffhangers from season 1's thrilling season finale – but not necessarily right away.

What Happened in the Last Season of 'Tokyo Vice'?

Image Via HBO Max

The first season of Tokyo Vice chronicled the escapades of American reporter Jake Adelstein, who became the first non-Japanese reporter at a major Japanese newspaper, and almost immediately finds himself embroiled in the investigation of a mysterious death with ties to the Yakuza. Digging deeper than his editors wanted, he finds himself in a shadowy world where the line between cop and criminal is blurred - and meets Tokyo police officer Katagiri, who believes in a balance between the two. He also ended up in a love triangle with Samantha Porter and her Yakuza ex-boyfriend Sato (Show Kasamatsu) – which may have been truncated in the finale, as Sato was stabbed repeatedly and left for dead. Adelstein also tries to find Porter's friend Polina (Ella Rumpf), who has disappeared – but instead, mysteriously receives video of what appears to be Polina's death. The season ends with him bringing that evidence to Katagir.

Tokyo Vice is based on Jake Adelstein's non-fiction book of the same name, which chronicles his adventures as the first American staff reporter for the Tokyo newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun. The TV adaptation brought new attention to Adelstein's book, leading to accusations that many of the events related in it were either exaggerated or completely fabricated. Tokyo Vice's second season will premiere on Max in February 2024.

Check out the new images below and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Tokyo Vice A Western journalist working for a publication in Tokyo takes on one of the city's most powerful crime bosses. Release Date April 7, 2022 Cast Ansel Elgort, Ken Watanabe, Rachel Keller, Rinko Kikuchi Main Genre Crime Genres Crime, Drama, Thriller

