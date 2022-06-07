"I can't wait to get back to work in Tokyo with our brilliant cast and crew."

Tokyo Vice an HBO Max Original drama series has been renewed for a second season. The series is loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein's non-fiction, a first-hand memoir of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat. Series creator JT Rogers shared this statement with the news of renewal:

“Writing and then making the first season of Tokyo Vice with this remarkable group of artists was a matchless experience. So I’m over the moon that we get to keep going. I can’t wait to get back to work in Tokyo with our brilliant cast and crew. Stay tuned: there are twists and turns in the tale to come!”

Like its inspiration, the crime drama series, filmed on location in Tokyo, captures Adelstein's (Ansel Elgort) daily descent into the underbelly of Tokyo in the late 90s. Where crime prevails and nothing and no one is truly who or what they seem. However, the series has come under fire for the accuracy of its source material.

The eight-episode-long first season that dropped in April was an instant hit among fans. The series boasts an 86 percent and 89 percent rating among critics and viewers, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes. “We could not be more excited to bring the passionate fans of the show another season to continue this intriguing and suspenseful crime story set in one of the most vibrant and beautiful cities in the world,” said, Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

Endeavor Content’s Joe Hipps, EVP, TV added:

“Fans around the world have shown up for this authentic and propulsive story about the underbelly of Tokyo and the Yakuza. JT, Alan, John and the rest of the team will expand on the world they built to deliver a staggering Season 2! We look forward to collaborating on the second season with our incredible partners at HBO Max and WOWOW.”

With the majority of the cast being of Japanese descent, adding to the authenticity of the adaptation the series stars Elgort as Jake Adelstein; Ken Watanabe as Hiroto Katagiri, Rachel Keller as Samantha, Shô Kasamatsu as Sato, Ella Rumpf as Polina, Rinko Kikuchi as Eimi, Shun Sugata as Ishida, and Takaki Uda as Trendy.

An award-winning playwright, Rogers created and wrote the series and also serves as executive producer. Michael Mann directed the pilot and also serves as an executive producer, along with Alan Poul, Adelstein, Elgort, Emily Gerson Saines, Brad Kane, Destin Daniel Cretton, Watanabe, Kayo Washio, and John Lesher.

Tokyo Vice Season 2 does not yet have a release date, but the first season is available to stream on HBO Max now.