The Big Picture Jake Adelstein continues his risky investigative journalism, plunging deeper into Tokyo's criminal underworld in a new trailer for Tokyo Vice Season 2.

Season 2 promises thrilling action and secrecy, with new friends and foes joining Jake's journey.

The upcoming season premieres on February 8, with two episodes followed by weekly releases.

Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) is chasing another story and things aren’t looking great! The new trailer for Tokyo Vice Season 2 is here, and it gives us another peak into the underbelly of its namesake city. Created by J.T. Rogers based on the 2009 book of the same name by journalist Jake Adelstein, the series is back for another run and fans are all here for another mystery and a peak into Japan's underworld which was renewed in June last year.

The new trailer sees Jake in the familiar setting of Tokyo, chasing stories and “loving the unpredictability” of his job. Things take a turn when a new mystery gets his attention, but he can’t trust anyone, he once again walks right into a deadly game of cat and mouse. The upcoming season seems to be full of action as Jake is repeatedly told “Don’t be stupid,” but as always, his curiosity and courage get the better of him.

What to Expect From ‘Tokyo Vice’ Season 2?

Image Via HBO Max

The series is loosely inspired by Adelstein’s first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat. The upcoming season will take us deeper into the city’s criminal underworld as Jake goes behind a new mystery but soon comes to realize that it might cost him his life, and the lives of his loved ones. The success of the first season got the series an instant renewal and ended on a twisted note. Now the upcoming season seems to pick up where it left off and showcases all the same elements of thrill, action, and secrecy. Furthermore, fans can expect some new friends and foes to surround Jake this time around.

Speaking about the second season Rogers previously teased, “Writing and then making the first season of Tokyo Vice with this remarkable group of artists was a matchless experience.” Adding, “Stay tuned: there are twists and turns in the tale to come!” Most of the original cast will return in the next season including Ken Watanabe as Hiroto Katagiri, Rinko Kikuchi as Eimi, Rachel Keller as Samantha, Shô Kasamatsu as Sato, and Ayumi Ito. Also joining the cast are new series regulars Yosuke Kubozuka and Miki Maya.

Tokyo Vice returns on February 8 on Max. The ten-episode second season will debut with two episodes followed by one new episode weekly. Meanwhile, you can check out the new trailer below and learn more about the upcoming season with our guide here.