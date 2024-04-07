The Big Picture With the Tokyo Vice Season 2 finale wrapped up, the creators are hopeful for a Season 3, pending Warner Bros. Discovery's decision.

Plans are already in motion for potential new storylines that further dive into Jake Adelstein's memoirs for future seasons.

The team is eager to continue filming the character-driven narrative in Tokyo.

[Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Tokyo Vice Season 2]

Season 2 of Tokyo Vice debuted its finale this week, finally bringing to a close a storyline that has been building since the first season began in April 2022. With Shinzo Tozawa's (Ayumi Tanida) reign brought to a bloody and brutal end, albeit not in the way that Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) envisioned, all eyes have turned to series creator J.T. Rogers and director/producer Alan Poul for word on what future lies ahead for the hit series. After following Adelstein's rise as a foreign-born investigative journalist in Tokyo and his work with Detective Katagiri (Ken Watanabe) to take down the crime lord, the pair have some big plans in mind for the future if Warner Bros. Discovery gives them the chance. Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub for an extensive interview for the Season 2 finale, they outlined the possibility of a third season and the timeline they're working with, assuming they get to move forward with more stories.

Any fans hoping for a quick confirmation of the crime drama will have to be patient this time around, according to the pair. Although Tokyo Vice earned a renewal a few months after its Season 1 finale aired, Rogers and Poul are subject to a more drawn-out process from Warner Bros. this time around. "Well, it's not up to us, as always is the case for the creatives," Rogers said. "We'll know hopefully soon from the powers that be. We’d love to make more." They're not the only ones enthusiastic about the possibility of returning to Japan for Season 3 though, and plans for the story are already being laid out for when the call comes. "On set it was just so wonderful, all through Season 2 people from Ken Watanabe to key grips, everyone would come up and say, as if it was a secret, 'Are we getting to do more?' And I was like, 'Let's just finish this.' But yeah, I have the story mapped out going forward. We would love to do it."

The team previously told Collider ahead of the Season 2 premiere that the goal was to wrap up the main storyline satisfyingly and pay off the loose ends from Season 1 with this year's episodes, something made possible by the close collaboration of WBD. However, Poul mentions that the series structure also meant that the company wanted to see the finished product before deciding if the series should continue. Coupled with a longer release schedule and more episodes, it explains why a decision on Tokyo Vice's fate could be a ways off. Poul feels hopeful, however, given how the second season has managed to capture an even wider audience:

"I think it was kind of predetermined in the world of Warner Bros. Discovery that they were gonna wait until the entire show had aired, had been seen, before making a decision. So, it's taking longer than Season 1 because we're rolling out over nine weeks instead of four weeks that we did last time. So, we're waiting. But given the kind of groundswell of interest that's been in this week's finale, and before that in Episode 9, I think we're finishing off in a really exciting way, and I hope that'll auger well for coming back."

Rogers concurred and expressed his enthusiasm for watching everyone who's experiencing the show and its tensest moments for the first time to catch up. "What's been lovely is the ground that the enthusiasm for Season 2 has widened," he added. "It keeps expanding our audience, and so now I know that lots and lots more people are watching Season 1 because people I know and people I don't know, all of a sudden I'll get a text or call in the middle of the night, 'Sato!' 'Oh, you're in Episode 8. Just keep watching.'

Future 'Tokyo Vice' Seasons Would Continue to Expand on Jake Adelstein's Book

Close

The first two seasons of Tokyo Vice draw from the real Jake Adelstein's memoir of the same name that recounts his memories of the highs and lows of 12 years as a staffer for the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun. Although his story remains at the core of the series, Rogers and company have left several of Adelstein's tales on the table that could be woven into future seasons. The creator joked that, in terms of seasons, he could do, "Five, just to watch Alan fall down even farther — five seasons connected," with the material. In reality, Rogers believes that there's a genuine possibility for another big storyline that further marries Adelstein's facts and the fiction he has helped build through two seasons so far:

"In the way that I took things from the book for Seasons 1 and 2, with the series, with 'Real Jake’s,' as we call my buddy, blessing, we go further and further afield. The world of the show is now the world of the show that’s connected tangentially to the book, but has its own invented characters and their backstories and their lives. So, there'll be things I will take from the book because it's such a rich source, and real Jake, my friend. I’ll keep picking his brain constantly."

How long Rogers' story will run will be determined after more planning about where Jake should go next and what it will take to make it work. Nobody's committed to a longer or shorter format - even if they prefer the longer-form storytelling over multiple seasons - but, no matter what, it will be another huge undertaking to further build out the expansive, connected world of crime and corruption. "But yes, I'm building out a story that could be a season, that could be two seasons, and we'll have our conversations with Warner Bros. Discovery. But I love telling a long tale and then landing the plane as we did with Seasons 1 and 2. But we'll see what we get to do. We're very hopeful. I mean, you can tell, as exhausting as it was. It's a bit like giving birth. We're starting to forget how difficult it was and all we remember is having fun."

Poul, for his part, believes season-long storylines might be the way forward logistically though. "I would say given that in today's world, there's virtually no such thing as a two-season pickup, that it would only be prudent to make each season stand alone at this point." Especially at a time when even renewals no longer feel like a certainty for a show, creating contained stories could make for a fruitful future for Tokyo Vice without jeopardizing leaving unfinished business behind.

Poul and Rogers Still Have Many Details to Work Out With 'Tokyo Vice'

Image via Max

For now, the Tokyo Vice team remains in a holding pattern while they await WBD's word. Although Weintraub tried to get a tease of what to expect from a potential Season 3, including whether there's a time jump from Jake and Katagiri's final sip of whiskey together, Rogers wouldn't bite. "I'm just not gonna tell you. [Laughs] I know the answer vividly of how we begin," he added. "I mean, does it even take place in Japan? I don't know," Poul chimed in. The pair have previously discussed the challenges that come with filming abroad in Tokyo, many of which were exacerbated by the advent of the pandemic, but they have no idea if a move could ever eventually come. "Milan Vice — it has a ring to it," Rogers joked. "No, I'd rather just keep stewing on it with the hopes of getting to do it because, and hopefully in a good way, in a character-driven way."

Between the filming location, the slowly turning wheels of WBD, and the over two-year gap between the premiere of Season 1 and 2, it's clear that a hypothetical Tokyo Vice Season 3 wouldn't be coming anytime soon. "Well, they keep moving the goalposts, so we have many scenarios, but Japan is not a short prep," Poul said. Once that decision is made, however, it would be a mad dash to get cameras rolling as soon as possible. "It’s a very long prep. So, depending on when we would get the pick-up, we would push to begin shooting before the end of the year. Whether we can do that or not in terms of securing crew and stage space, it remains to be seen. But the bulk of the shoot would be in 2025."

"I and the team will start writing the moment we get the green light," Rogers added. They admitted that the wait would likely be similar to the gap between Seasons 1 and 2, if a little shorter. It's part of the harsh realities of the current system where streaming services and networks often prefer to let things settle down after a release before they can make a decision with all the data in hand. "No, if we got the pick-up, like, when we finished shooting Season 2 because they had seen enough to have confidence, but that's the old model. That's like the old HBO model. Then, you'd be able to get it back out faster. With the new sort of, 'Let’s give birth to it and see how it plays,' it just takes longer."

While there are ways to potentially deliver Tokyo Vice faster, they quickly fall apart on closer examination when considering filming and the high quality the show adheres to. "I mean, there's a way to do it, like the old 23-episode network model, where you actually start airing before you’ve finished editing," Poul added. "But then post-production becomes like the toilet paper roll, it keeps spinning faster and faster and faster until you suddenly have one week to post a whole show, and we can’t." The good news is that the historic strikes and once-in-a-generation pandemic are no longer hurdles in the way of seeing Jake and Katagiri on-screen again. That alone will speed things up, but a third Tokyo Vice season would be given the time and care it needs to match the critical heights of its predecessors, even if it takes another two years.

All episodes of Tokyo Vice Season 2 are now streaming on Max. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on potential future seasons as we receive updates.

Tokyo Vice A Western journalist working for a publication in Tokyo takes on one of the city's most powerful crime bosses. Release Date April 7, 2022 Cast Ansel Elgort , Ken Watanabe , Rachel Keller , Rinko Kikuchi Main Genre Crime

Watch on Max