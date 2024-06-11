The Big Picture Tokyo Vice's cancellation leaves future storylines unresolved, frustrating fans and leaving loose ends.

Tokyo Vice improved in Season 2, showing potential for continued growth with a more immersive crime epic.

Max's trend of canceling original shows like Tokyo Vice may deter new subscribers and harm viewer trust.

When Warner Bros. Discovery first rolled out the combined “Max” service, there appeared to be endless possibilities for new content. In addition to the legacy properties inherited from HBO’s linear channel — Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, DC, and Studio Ghibli — the service would release new programming under the Max label. Despite hiring an impressive set of creatives behind many ambitious projects, several “Max originals” were cut short in their run. This is unfortunately the fate that has been suffered by Tokyo Vice. A few months after the series concluded airing its second season, the plug was officially pulled on the future of Tokyo Vice.

Loosely based on the acclaimed autobiographical novel of the same name, Tokyo Vice follows the American reporter Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) as he becomes the first international journalist to work at a major Japanese newspaper in the 1980s. Jake’s position is initially met with skepticism, but he eventually earns the respect of the senior reporter Emi Maruyama (Rinko Kikuchi), who allows him to pursue more ambitious cases. As he begins investigating the Japanese mafia, Jake forms a dubious partnership with the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department Detective Hiroto Katagiri (Ken Watanabe), who becomes a paternal figure in his life. Tokyo Vice was one of Max’s best shows and had set itself up for an exciting future.

Tokyo Vice A Western journalist working for a publication in Tokyo takes on one of the city's most powerful crime bosses. Release Date April 7, 2022 Cast Ansel Elgort , Ken Watanabe , Rachel Keller , Rinko Kikuchi Main Genre Crime

How Does 'Tokyo Vice' Set Up a Season 3?

The show’s cancellation comes as a shock, as Tokyo Vice’s second season was clearly setting up future storylines. Although the threat of Shinzo Tozawa (Ayumi Tanida) was brought to an end after his suicide, the future of the mafia was left in new hands, with Sato (Sho Kasamatsu) placed as the new leader of the chihara-kai. Sato has proven countless times that he is well-equipped for dangerous situations, and possesses the leadership skills necessary for leading the group. However, Sato’s relationship with Samantha Porter (Rachel Keller) complicates the situation; with Samantha leaving town, Sato may have been forced to question where his loyalties lie. As great as Kasamatsu was in the second season in particular, it feels as if he was never given the opportunity to bring Sato’s character arc to a satisfying conclusion.

Similarly, the second season focused on the continued pressures that Jake is put under to balance his professional responsibilities with his familial bonds. After an investigation into surgical procedures led him to do research on American soil, Jake was forced to leave his family during a bonding event. Jake’s continued struggle to admit the truth to his family could have been an engaging storyline in a future season. The second season did a great job at introducing Sarah Sawyer as Jessica Adelstein, Jake’s younger sister who struggles with severe mental health issues. Her inclusion humanized Jake, and it would have been fascinating to see how their dynamic developed as the mafia threat grew more hostile.

While both seasons managed to expand upon the original source material in interesting ways, Tokyo Vice had many future stories that it could adapt. Adelstein recently released the sequel novel Tokyo Noir, which detailed more of his experiences covering the crime beat in Japan; he’s also developed extensive work on the history of the yakuza that could inspire the show’s more expansive supporting cast. While the first two seasons did a great job at balancing the perspective of the journalists with the suspects, a season more focused on the criminal side could have allowed Tokyo Vice to change up its formula.

'Tokyo Vice' Had Improved in Season 2

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery

Even some of the greatest drama shows of all time struggle in their initial season to establish the right tone, as getting past exposition can sometimes be a burden. It took Breaking Bad and Star Trek: The Next Generation a few seasons to fully realize their potential, and there’s reason to believe that Tokyo Vice could continue to improve in subsequent installments. While the first season was certainly an impressive neo-noir thriller, the second season of Tokyo Vice was a more immersive crime epic that explored the intersection between race, class, personal ethics, and industry. Given how radically the show stepped up, it’s safe to say that a third season could mark an even more significant boost in quality.

A third season of Tokyo Vice seemed better timed than ever, as an abundance of Japanese content has become popular culture sensations within the past year. Godzilla: Minus One, The Boy and the Heron, Evil Does Not Exist, and Perfect Days all performed remarkably well at the United States box office, and the highly anticipated FX series Shogun was released to critical acclaim, and is now confirmed to be continuing for another season.

'Tokyo Vice' Is the Type of Show the Industry Needs

Close

Tokyo Vice’s cancellation speaks to the unstable nature of Max’s library, as the streamer has already canceled popular shows like Our Flag Means Death, Julia, Raised by Wolves, and The Flight Attendant among others. It may be hard for new subscribers to grow any investment in any upcoming original programming if they suspect their new favorite show may be canceled. In the end, Max will have a significant library of partially completed programs that were never given a proper conclusion. Viewers may be more dubious about starting a program they know wasn’t given an ending, which may generate further churn amid the streaming wars.

Tokyo Vice is the type of ambitious drama show that the industry needs more of. The premise is elevated beyond a typical procedural and did a great job of balancing both the Japanese and American perspectives. If shows as exciting as Tokyo Vice are cut short, even when their creators are enthused about the future, it does not speak well for the future of the industry.

Tokyo Vice is streaming on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max