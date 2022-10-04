Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Rings of Power.When J. R. R. Tolkien died in 1973, it had been 19 years since The Fellowship of the Ring had been published, and 36 years since the publishing of The Hobbit, which had first brought a worldwide audience to the imaginative landscape of Tolkien’s legendarium. Even The Hobbit, though, was hardly the beginning of Tolkien’s immersion in the world of Middle-earth. Though The Silmarillion would not be published until four years after his death, Tolkien had been working on the stories and poems that came to light in that book for 59 years by the time he died. The first poem of his legendarium was written in September of 1914, when a 22-year-old Tolkien wrote his first poem about Eӓrendil the Evening Star:

“Éarendel sprang up from the Ocean’s cup In the gloom of the mid-world’s rim; From the door of Night as a ray of light Leapt over the twilight brim, And launching his bark like a silver spark From the golden-fading sand; Down the sunlit breath of Day’s fiery Death He sped from Westerland.”

This collection of mythic and legendary material that would later be compiled and assembled into The Silmarillion (and the later 12-volume History of Middle-earth collection) was revised, edited, and sometimes entirely rewritten by Tolkien multiple times over the years, and was left ultimately unfinished upon his death. But in all that span, one of the most difficult and persistent problems that continually disturbed his created world was the problem of the origin of the orcs, and it is reflected in the history of his writings all the way from his very earliest works until his death.

The first prose work Tolkien ever wrote about Middle-earth was the story “Of Tuor and the Fall of Gondolin” in The Book of Lost Tales, and it is there that the orcs first make their appearance in Tolkien’s world, as creatures made by “Melko” (later Morgoth) out of mud and slime, with hearts of granite. The idea of corrupted elves being mixed among these creatures was part of the story even at this early stage, but in the initial version, they were not the same thing as the orcs were.

Tolkien Debated Over the Orcs' Corruption

This idea held through some early revisions, though in later explanations of their origin Tolkien noted that Morgoth had made them in mockery of the creation of the elves, and in some way based upon them. But after some more serious thought, he was drawn into a quandary. As a devout Catholic, Tolkien retained the idea (maintained by Augustine of Hippo, among others) that “evil” was not an independently-existing thing, but rather simply a “corruption” of what is good. Galadriel’s monologue at the beginning of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power reflects this understanding, incorporating as it does a line from Elrond in The Fellowship of the Ring book: “Nothing is evil in the beginning. Even Sauron was not so.” Sauron, like Morgoth before him, was once an angelic creature made by Eru, the creator deity of the world. As such, they were creatures of good at the beginning, only becoming corrupt later on.

Where this all created a problem for Tolkien, though, was in the issue of that “corruption.” If Morgoth could never “create” anything, but only corrupt it, there is no way that he could ever have created a new type of creature and given it life. As such, Tolkien was forced to change his mind from the idea of sentient stone to the most famous origin story: the idea that the orcs are corrupted and twisted elves, and that this corruption through torment was the “vilest deed of Melkor.”

While he had been forced to concede to himself that the orcs could not be purely evil creations of Morgoth, however, the idea of them being elves did not sit well with Tolkien, and he revised their origin yet again, considering the idea that they were neither elves nor living rock, but a preexisting species of animals that Morgoth had corrupted and shaped in a twisted mockery of men and elves, but not actually having the same sort of souls that elves, humans, dwarves, and the like had.

This, too, proved unsatisfactory to Tolkien, and he began to explore other options. His late writings propose a complex series of semi-contradictory ideas, involving corrupted elves, spirits of the Maiar, twisted humans, or a mixture of all three. The persistent problem remained unresolved upon Tolkien’s death, and so it is impossible to say with any certainty what the “canonical” origin of orcs is supposed to be. The idea of a horde of mindless “bad guys” was an option that would have meant no moral problems or quandaries for the heroes facing them, but Tolkien could not ultimately go in that direction and could never escape the idea that however corrupted they might be, the orcs were still in origin creatures that were good and part of the creation of Eru.

The Rings of Power Offers New Dimensions for the Orcs

And here is where The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has made its most distinctive mark so far: its depiction of the orcs, and particularly of Adar (Joseph Mawle), their “father.” Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings films, for all their accolades, were not nearly as nuanced on the nature of the orcs as the TV series has been. The conversations between the elves and the orcs in Episode 3 painted the orcs as cruel, but also cunning, and reverential towards Adar. Adar’s interactions with his “children,” furthermore, have powerfully reinforced this point: he clearly cares for the orcs, weeping for their deaths and being inspired to self-sacrifice in order to create a land where they can live without being tormented by light. However, he himself can still feel its power and beauty.

The best and most forceful example of this nuanced take on the orcs, though, is found in the conversation between Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Adar in Episode 6. Where the conversation derives its power and tension is precisely the tension that is seen throughout Tolkien’s writings on the subject. Galadriel insists that the orcs deserve no consideration or mercy, maintaining that they are not creatures like men or elves; she wants to eradicate them as nothing but a blight upon the world. Adar, however, calls her out on her self-righteous mission, and turns the tables back on her by saying “we are creations of The One, Master of the Secret Fire, the same as you.” His argument stems from Tolkien’s own musings about the problem: as living creatures, they must indeed be creations granted life by Eru, and deserving of a certain respect as such.

And it is this point that may be the greatest achievement of the show: the orcs are seen to be corrupt and twisted, but are also clearly not a mindless rabble of cannon fodder meant to grease the wheels of war. It forces the audience to come to grips with the idea that Tolkien himself struggled with, and accept the idea that the enemy is not simply a faceless torrent of evil, but rather that “each one has a name. A heart.” and all the problematic moral issues that idea brings along with it. As it was such a problem for Tolkien, so should it be for the audience.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power releases new episodes weekly every Friday on Prime Video.