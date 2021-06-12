A new animated series Tom and Jerry in New York will premiere on HBO Max this July 1 and as you can no doubt infer from the title, the iconic animated duo will be pitching up in the Big Apple for an all-new set of madcap adventures.

The show follows the arch-nemeses as they settle into their new surroundings at the Royal Gate Hotel, before getting caught up in some crazy antics all across the city. Renegade Animation’s Darrell Van Citters will direct the entire run of episodes and serve as a producer alongside the studio’s Ashley Postlewaite, with Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register listed as executive producer. Cartoon Network Studios is also involved in the production.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: The 55 Best Shows on HBO Max Right Now

Renegade have been involved in numerous Tom and Jerry-related projects since first partnering up with Warner Bros. seven years ago, with festive special Santa’s Little Helpers arriving in October 2014, before that, The Tom and Jerry Show ran for 114 episodes across five seasons and 117 episodes.

Since first appearing in 1940, Tom and Jerry have been the subjects of over over 160 theatrical short films, winning seven Academy Awards in the process, leading to innumerable spinoffs, episodic outings, animated features, video games and everything in between in the decades since.

In fact, Tim Story’s live-action/CGI hybrid debuted simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max this past February, where it went on to earn over $118 million at the box office, a solid return given the standards of the pandemic era. A domestic opening weekend of $14.1 million still ranks as one of the higher first frames over the last fifteen months or so, making it clear there’s still an audience out there for the perennial foes.

Luckily, there’s only a few weeks to go until Tom and Jerry in New York comes to HBO Max on July 1. In the meantime, you can check out a first-look poster below.

Image via Warner Bros.

KEEP READING: The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Lin-Manuel Miranda on ‘In the Heights’ and How Famed Lyricist Howard Ashman Changed His Life In addition, Miranda talks about the challenges of trying to make a 'Hamilton' movie and why he loves the version that’s available on Disney+.

Read Next