Fans of Tom and Jerry are in for a treat during the month of September. Max has officially announced that four Tom and Jerry projects, including The Tom & Jerry Show, Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse, Tom & Jerry Tales, and Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, will officially begin streaming on Max on September 14. Most episodes of Tom & Jerry consist of the mouse, Jerry, getting up to his hilarious hijinx while the cat, Tom, is left to deal with the fallout, which usually results in Tom chasing Jerry around to no avail. The Tom and Jerry Show, which ran from 2011 to 2022, has more than 230 episodes and 40 writers that worked on the show during its 11-year run.

Tom & Jerry is arguably the most iconic cartoon of all-time. Fewer names have more brand recognition, and when someone mentions those two names in that order, it's impossible not to think about the gray cat and brown mouse chasing each other around. The most recent Tom & Jerry project came on the 2021 film of the same name, which was written by William Hanna, Joseph Barbara, and Kevin Costello, and directed by Tim Story. Story also played the role of Pigeon in the movie, with other stars such as Michael Peña, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Colin Jost also coming on board to play roles in the film. Tom & Jerry (2021) failed to resonate with critics but was a hit among audiences, with reviewers giving the film a 30% score and general audiences an 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Are Some of the Newest Additions to Max in September?

There have been some surprising and non-surprising additions to Max at the start of this month, including the Harry Potter movies, which have come to occupy much of the top 10 movies list. There's also a Marvel movie, X-Men: Apocalypse, that recently began streaming on Max that has also snuck into the top 10, with a highly-anticipated addition, The Martian, the space epic starring Matt Damon and directed by Ridley Scott, currently sitting in the #4 spot.

Four Tom & Jerry projects begin streaming on Max on September 14. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch the 2021 Tom & Jerry movie, which is also now streaming on Max.

