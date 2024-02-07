The Big Picture Horror movies need strong heroes to balance out their villains and keep audiences engaged.

Tom Atkins is an underrated figure in the horror genre who delivers performances with self-awareness and a touch of fun.

Atkins' best roles can be found in John Carpenter's The Fog and Halloween III: Season of the Witch, where his characters exude both studliness and underlying sadness.

Horror movies often grow their biggest fan bases because of their flagship villains. But what about the genre's heroes? Believe it or not, there are also a great number of good guys that keep us returning to the spookiest corner of cinema! Many people love Sydney Prescott (Neve Campbell) from the Scream franchise, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) from her various Halloween films and timelines, and of course, Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) of the Evil Dead movies. To be afraid of something, you also have to have someone that you're afraid for. That, or someone that you want to see kick some creepy ass.

Sometimes, we don't just come back to horror for specific characters, we come for the actors. This genre holds many names that are near and dear to fans' hearts, but the most unsung of them all would have to be Tom Atkins. When you first look at Atkins, he might not feel exactly like a big screen hero, especially with that big cartoon mustache. Just spend a few minutes with him, and you'll come to learn that he delivers no-nonsense, bad-ass performances all the time, but just with enough self-awareness that he's still a ton of fun. Throw an entire decade's worth of classics on top and you'll end up with one of the most underrated faces (and mustache) in all of horror.

Horror is Equally About Heroes and Villains

Horror has always had figures for us to root for. Vincent Price, Peter Cushing, and Lon Chaney Jr. fought off ghouls and beasts in the Golden Age of Hollywood, Donald Pleasence warded off evil in the 70s, and Jamie Lee Curtis has been fighting the good fight for decades. Tom Atkins, on the other hand, is the '80s unsung horror king. Fans of that particular decade in the genre know him well, but it's time that he shared the limelight along with these juggernauts in chills.

Despite having a career that stretches all the way back to the late '60s, Tom Atkins really came into his own in the '80s. At the turn of the decade, he had his first of three collaborations with John Carpenter in 1980's The Fog. From there, he would go on to bring the stache to one classic genre picture after another. Escape from New York, Creepshow, The Ninth Configuration, Lethal Weapon, Night of the Creeps, Maniac Cop, and, of course, Halloween III: Season of the Witch, just to name a few. No matter who he's sharing the screen with, Atkins always comes out on top, and is one of the primary reasons that these movies have gone on to be so beloved.

Tom Atkins is the Hard-Ass, Mustache-Wearing King of Horror Movies

Atkins isn't any ordinary leading man, though. He's not in the same category of genre movie icons as Kurt Russell, or even Bruce Campbell. He's kind of the anti-Tom Selleck, with a face that is defined by his mustache. Like Selleck, Atkins has also played many rough-around-the-edges authoritative figures. However, he's never as intimidating as his characters are often written to be. That being said, he seems to know it. There's always a good whiff of ham reeking off of the screen while watching a Tom Atkins movie. He takes that stache and position of power and goes the dirt bag-lite route, making him the perfect lead for the grimy horror movies that he inhabits.

In most other movies, we'd probably find these pervy creeps that Akins plays hard to root for. It's only when he, in particular, is pitted against supernatural forces, zombies, and cults, that these folks look like good guys. Tom Atkins' many shady cops, doctors, and army captains are fun to root for because he plays his parts with total sincerity. There's no fooling around when it comes to playing Nick Castle in The Fog, or Detective McCrae in Maniac Cop. Atkins has such an every-man quality to him that, even when he's giving line delivery his all, you can't help but laugh a little any time he's in the frame. Atkins shouldn't work as the hero of all of his movies, but his B-movie track record and self-aware-yet-dedicated work on screen makes him the ultimate schlock star.

Tom Atkins' Best Roles Are in 'The Fog' and 'Halloween III: Season of the Witch'

Image via AVCO Embassy Pictures

While Atkins' filmography is stacked, there are two movies in particular that exude what makes him such a great figure in the world of '80s horror. Both come from John Carpenter, those being The Fog and Halloween III: Season of the Witch. Now, Carpenter didn't direct Halloween III, but he did produce it. This movie also came out two years after Atkins' starring performance in The Fog, so it feels like his work had to have impressed Carpenter enough that he included him.

In both movies, Atkins plays strange, lonely, ladies' men. Both characters are made out to be total studs. They pick up girls left and right, but, ultimately, they have a sadness to them. We don't know too much about his character in The Fog, Nick Castle, but he does have that vibe to him. Castle enters scenes like the kind of guy who wants everyone to think that he's the coolest person in the room, but if you look at his eyes, you'll see that this guy has been through some hard times (a trait he fully utilizes in Night of the Creeps).

Unlike the almost ensemble nature of The Fog, Atkins (and his mustache) is the full-on star of Halloween III: Season of the Witch. In it, he plays Dr. Dan Challis, who is basically the same kind of character as Castle, just with facial hair this time around. Carpenter must have picked up on Atkins' abilities at playing sad macho men, so to double down, a divorce subplot is thrown in as well. No matter what his characters might be going through, they always get to the bottom of what's going on. In The Fog, Nick Castle helps Jamie Lee Curtis and the gang figure out what's really going on with the ghostly fog that's taking over their town. In Season of the Witch, he's uncovering the sinister plot of a giant costume corporation to take Halloween back to its pagan roots. Atkins looks like the kind of guy who could build a fence in his sleep and in the middle of a crippling divorce. Devilish forces of evil are small potatoes for a guy like him.

If you're in a horror rut and need a North Star to follow for more horror goods, then there's no one better for you to latch on to than Tom Atkins. His '80s run in particular will give you a goofy time, while not being too in your face and knowing about it. In the way that the chills of a Halloween movie pairs perfect with the holiday's candies, Atkins goes perfectly with horror. He's the fun element that makes every eerie aspect palpable. All hail the mustached icon, which is Tom Atkins.