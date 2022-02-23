Former NFL player Tom Brady is moving on from a career in football to a career in movies. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brady will produce and appear as himself in Paramount Pictures' upcoming comedy film 80 for Brady.

The film will also star Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field, who will play four friends that are fans of Brady. In the film, the friends decide to take a road trip to see Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl. In the game's actual events, Brady's team the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons. Brady was later awarded the Super Bowl's Most Valuable Player Award for the game. Tomlin's previous work includes 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman). Tomlin can also be seen with Fonda in the Netflix series Grace and Frankie, the final season for which is slated to air later this year. Fonda will also star in the upcoming animated film Luck, the first feature film from Skydance Animation.

Moreno's previous work includes 1961's West Side Story (directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins), its 2021 remake (directed by Steven Spielberg). Field played Aunt May in The Amazing Spider-Man films (directed by Marc Webb) and recently starred in the AMC Series Dispatches from Elsewhere.

Image via Sports Illustrated

The film will be directed by Kyle Marvin. Marvin previously starred in and co-wrote the 2019 film The Climb. He will also play Miguel McKelvey in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series WeCrashed. Marvin also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Michael Covino. The screenplay is based on an earlier draft written by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins. Marvin and Covino will also be executive producers for the film through their banner Watch This Ready. Jeff Stott will be an executive producer.

Brady will also be a producer for the film through his production company 199 Productions. Brady launched the production company in 2020, whose slate of upcoming project also includes the upcoming documentary film Unseen Football (directed by Gotham Chopra). He developed the film with Donna Gigliotti, who will also be a producer. Gigliotti's previous producing work includes 2016's Hidden Figures (directed by Theodore Melfi), The Fundamentals of Caring (directed by Rob Burnett) and 2014's Big Stone Gap (directed by Adriana Trigiani). Before working in film, Brady played in the NFL for 22 seasons, playing for the New England Patriots from 2000-2019. He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020-2021, before announcing his retirement from football in earlier this year. During his time playing the game, Brady's team won seven Super Bowl victories. 80 for Brady won't be the only upcoming project to focus on Brady's legendary career. An upcoming documentary series The Dynasty will be released from Apple TV+ which looks at the team's time when Brady played for them. The film will be produced by Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content. Filming is scheduled to begin in the spring.

No official release date has been announced for 80 for Brady. In the meantime, fans will be able to see Marvin in the upcoming series WeCrashed, which will premiere on March 18 on Apple TV+.

