Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t have to worry about where his next paycheck will come from once his playing days are done. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has signed a lucrative deal with Fox Sports to be their new lead NFL analyst.

“We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FoxSports as our lead analyst,” the sports network tweeted. Brady, in re-tweeting the post, said that he was excited “but [has] a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers,” suggesting that the new deal will not be a distraction to his play on the field for the upcoming NFL season.

According to ESPN, Fox Sports has yet to officially disclose the terms of the deal, but, the New York Post reported that the ageless quarterback’s Fox Sports deal will be a 10-year, $375 million deal, which qualifies as the most lucrative in sports broadcasting history. There is currently no time point for when he will begin his Fox Sports career after his playing days are over, but Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said that it will be “entirely up to” Brady when he will want to hang up his cleats and transition to broadcasting. “We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season,” Murdoch said.

Landing one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history couldn’t have come at a better time for Fox. Recently, the network lost two of its premiere NFL commentators, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, to their rival ESPN. Brady will join a growing legion of NFL quarterbacks who are making the jump to broadcasting once their playing careers are over.

Tony Romo, who had an illustrious 14-year career with the Dallas Cowboys, has been CBS’ lead NFL analyst since 2017. Drew Brees, who recently retired after a successful 20-year stint, joined NBC’s NFL team last season; and the Manning brothers, Peyton and Eli, have their own “ManningCast” broadcast for ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion who is currently in his 21st NFL season. His current contract ends after this upcoming season.

