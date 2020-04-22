Joe Russo Dishes on Tom Brady’s IMAX Movie Including Tampa Bay Shoot

–

When Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of the highest-grossing movie of all time, Avengers: Endgame, teamed up with Tom Brady, the player with the most championship rings in NFL history, for the documentary Unseen Football, big things were expected — we just didn’t know how big.

Producer Joe Russo now tells Collider that the film will be released in IMAX theaters, and that cameras will follow Brady to Tampa Bay as the legendary quarterback begins the next chapter of his illustrious career.

“Brady is a historic athlete who has accomplished things that no one else has accomplished, especially in the game of football. What we’re so fascinated by is the mindset behind that, and how he prepares himself mentally, how he keeps his body in peak physical condition, how he keeps his mind in peak physical condition, the way he preps mentally for every game. That’s what we’re fascinated by,” explained Russo, a Cleveland native who roots for the Browns each year.

“The project is him examining the game of football from the high school level to the college level to the pro level, and you’re getting insights from him about the best way to prepare, and the best way to play the game. So it’s really a peek inside the greatest mind to play football,” said Russo.

Brady left his longtime team, the New England Patriots, last month, and announced that he’ll play the next two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Russo confirmed that the documentary’s director, Gotham Chopra (Tom vs. Time), and his camera crew will follow Brady down to Tampa Bay and chronicle how the soon-to-be 43-year-old QB is preparing to play with a brand new set of teammates for the first time in two decades.

And even though Brady’s career will be coming to an end in the next few years, his championship legacy will live on for far longer — which seems to be the unspoken goal of Unseen Football as well. “It’ll be an IMAX theatrical release, something that could live on IMAX screens for years around the country and around the world,” said Russo.

The Russo brothers will produce the documentary via their AGBO Films’ non-fictional label Wonderburst, and the film is expected to be presented in 3D to ensure that audiences feel every hit and see the football field the way that Brady sees it. Though it’s unclear when we might actually see Unseen Football, I imagine Brady will give away so many trade secrets and scouting tips that the film will be held back until he retires, as the magician won’t want to give away his tricks before then. He’s also incredibly humble, and is fully aware that any snipes at opponents will only be used as bulletin board material against the Bucs.

Tom vs. Time, the Brady docuseries that Chopra directed for Facebook Watch, drew 100 million views, so regardless of when Unseen Football takes the theatrical field, the Russos know that football fans and Brady admirers around the world will be watching. It’s a good thing they’re all used to the pressure, and the attention.

And on a more personal note, though Brady will don a different uniform next season, I think I speak for all of Patriots Nation and even Captain America when I say, “I love you 3000.”

