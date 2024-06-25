Tom Brady is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. His career began in 2000 when he was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round. Despite his modest draft position, he quickly ascended to prominence, leading the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories over two decades. Since then, Brady has consistently defied the odds, setting numerous records for passing yards, touchdowns, and Super Bowl appearances.

His sporting success has garnered him a level of fame that's unusual even for a football star. Brady is easily one of the biggest celebs in the US right now and was recently the subject of one of the best Roasts in recent memory. This is all common knowledge to football fanatics, but what readers may not know is that Brady also enjoys a good sports movie. He once listed his favorites during an interview with radio station WEEI-FM. They're not just about football; baseball and basketball are also represented. Sports fans of all stripes should find something to enjoy among his recommendations.

6 'Any Given Sunday' (1999)

Directed by Oliver Stone

"That's what a leader's about: sacrifice." Any Given Sunday centers on the Miami Sharks, a team striving to regain their former glory under the seasoned yet beleaguered coach, Tony D'Amato (Al Pacino). When their star quarterback, Jack "Cap" Rooney (Dennis Quaid), is sidelined by an injury, the untested backup Willie Beamen (Jamie Foxx) is thrust into the spotlight. Beamen's meteoric rise introduces a new, flashy style of play that conflicts with D'Amato's traditional methods.

This is Stone's love letter to football and a surprisingly stylized one at that. He uses all sorts of technical wizardry here, including color filters, split screens, freeze frames, aerial shots, and a soundtrack of hip-hop and heavy metal. Any Given Sunday is bloated, to be sure, but it boasts enough enjoyable scenes involving the stars to warrant a viewing. Brady praised the film, though he noted that it wasn't as good as the rest of his other favorites. "[It's] a good movie, but it's not in the same league as the others," he said.

5 'A League of Their Own' (1992)

Directed by Penny Marshall

"It's supposed to be hard. If it wasn't hard, everyone would do it." A League of Their Own is a heartwarming, fictionalized account of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) formed during World War II. With America's male athletes away at war, a women's baseball league is established to keep the sport alive. The narrative follows sisters Dottie (Geena Davis) Hinson and Kit Keller (Lori Petty), who are recruited to play for the Rockford Peaches under the reluctant management of former player Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks).

The film is consistently entertaining, with director Penny Marshall bringing the best out of the talented stars. Davis and Petty are great, but it's Hanks, then in the midst of his rapid Hollywood rise, who steals the show. The laughs come thick and fast, and the storyline is uplifting without being too cheesy. Perhaps for these reasons, Brady named it as a favorite while speaking to WEEI-FM.

4 'Remember the Titans' (2000)

Directed by Boaz Yakin

"If you survive camp, you will be on the team. If you survive." "This drama focuses on Herman Boone (Denzel Washington), a Black coach appointed to lead a newly integrated football team. Facing intense resistance from many in the community, Boone, alongside assistant coach Bill Yoast (Will Patton), works tirelessly to foster a spirit of unity. Through their shared passion for football, the players learn to overcome their differences and form lasting bonds.

Remember the Titans recycles many sports movie clichés, but the directing and performances are strong enough to compensate. Washington, in particular, is charismatic and compelling. The script gives him many fantastic lines which he delivers with relish; he clearly enjoyed playing the character. As Entertainment Weekly memorably wrote: "He gets to play Martin Luther King Jr. and Vince Lombardi rolled into one." Evidently feeling that Remember the Titans tapped into something relatable about the ups and downs of being part of a team, Brady said that the movie was "spectacular".

3 'Rudy' (1993)

Directed by David Anspaugh

"Having dreams is what makes life tolerable." Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger (Sean Astin) is a young man from a working-class family who dreams of playing football for the University of Notre Dame. Despite lacking the physical attributes typically associated with football players, Rudy pours everything he has into achieving his goals. It's the quintessential underdog story, anchored by heartfelt performances and a surprising amount of realism.

This movie is wholesome to the core, with enough spirit to move even the most jaded of viewers. Sure, it's a little predictable at times, but it just nails the sentimental sports drama recipe so well. Plus, it benefits from being a true story, so it's inherently more believable. It's also intriguing to see a young Astin at work; the pure, straightforward Rudy in many ways prefigures Samwise Gamgee. "I think Rudy is in [my top 10], even though it's Notre Dame, which I'm not the biggest Notre Dame fan," Brady said of it.

2 'Hoosiers' (1986)

Directed by David Anspaugh

"A man your age comes to a place like this, either he's running away from something or he has nowhere else to go." Before he made Rudy, director David Anspaugh helmed this sports classic about the unlikely journey of a small-town Indiana high school basketball team to the state championship. Gene Hackman stars as Norman Dale, a coach with a troubled past who is given a chance to redeem himself by leading the Hickory Huskers.

Once again, this is a fairly formulaic movie that is elevated by dedicated craftsmanship and winning performances. Hackman, in particular, is excellent, turning in some of his very best work. Charismatic but cunning, he makes Dale simultaneously flawed and sympathetic. Anspaugh's direction is fittingly light-touch, not throwing too much in the audience's face. Finally, the terrific soundtrack by legend Jerry Goldsmith ties it all together. Not for nothing, Brady named Hoosiers as one of his all-time favorite sports movies.

1 'Brian's Song' (1971)

Directed by Buzz Kulik

"Ernest Hemingway once said 'Every true story ends in death.' Well, this is a true story." On the more poignant end of the sports drama spectrum is Brian's Song, based on the real-life friendship between Chicago Bears teammates Brian Piccolo (James Caan) and Gale Sayers (Billy Dee Wiliams). The film explores the bond that forms between the two men, despite their initial rivalry and differing backgrounds. As their friendship grows, Brian is diagnosed with terminal cancer, and Gale stands by his side through the harrowing journey.

Despite the lean runtime of just 74 minutes, Brian's Song is jam-packed with memorable moments and tear-jerking scenes. It transcends its sports movie trappings to become a great drama, period. As a result, the movie was critically acclaimed, particularly for its lead performances. It's now often ranked among the greatest TV movies and sports films of all time. Brady called it simply a "great film".

