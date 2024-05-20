The Big Picture Tom Brittney has been cast in the new supernatural mystery Black Box (Flight 298).

The film is directed by Stephen Quale, with a screenplay by Stephen Susco, based on the short film Vessel by Clark Baker.

Brittney is best known for his starring role in ITV's Grantchester, and he will appear in the upcoming Netflix film Back in Action.

This is your pilot speaking: a new casting announcement is ready for takeoff. Tom Brittney—an actor best known for his role in the English detective drama Grantchester—has been cast in the latest supernatural mystery from Hammerstone Studios and Capstone Studios, Black Box (Flight 298). While Brittney’s exact role in the film has not been confirmed, Black Box will follow the passengers of Vero Airlines Flight 298 as they encounter unexpected and otherworldly events on their flight from New Orleans to Seattle.

Directed by Final Destination 5’s Stephen Quale with a screenplay by The Grudge’s Stephen Susco, Black Box is reportedly based on Vessel, a short film from 2012 directed by Clark Baker featuring a similarly plane-centric plot line. Brittney will join previously announced cast members Holly White and Betsy Blue English on the set of Black Box, which has already begun production in Bulgaria. Christian Mercuri and David Haring from Capstone Studios are confirmed to be producing alongside Hammerstone Studios’ Alex Lebovici, all of whom last worked together on the 2020 comedy Bill & Ted Face the Music. Other producing credits include screenwriter Susco and Warren Zide, best known for his previous work on American Pie and Final Destination.

Where Else Can Audiences Find Tom Brittney?

Image via PBS

As of now, Black Box viewers would be most likely to recognize Brittney from his starring role on the ITV detective series Grantchester, which saw him cast as Reverend Will Davenport in the Season 4. He has gone on to direct several episodes of the series, before announcing his departure ahead of Season 9. He additionally made an appearance as Lieutenant Watson in the 2020 war drama Greyhound, which starred Tom Hanks as a US Navy commander during WWII.

Brittney will also appear in the Netflix action comedy Back in Action, which will debut on the streaming service in November 2024. In addition to co-stars Andrew Scott and Glenn Close, the film will feature Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz as two parents trying their best to put their CIA past behind them. Much like his upcoming role in Black Box, the specific part Brittney will play in Back in Action is not yet known. But with a presence in not one but two upcoming prominent thrillers, one thing is for sure: Brittney may just be a star to watch.

The release date for Black Box (Flight 298) has yet to be announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the film and any other upcoming supernatural thrillers.

