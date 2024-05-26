The Big Picture Tom Burke's performance in The Souvenir is powerful and detestable, adding depth to the film.

Burke's portrayal of Anthony reveals toxic masculinity through emotional abuse and addiction struggles.

Despite Anthony's death, Burke's influence is felt in the sequel, showcasing the enduring trauma of his relationship with Julie.

Films that are semi-autobiographical stories about their directors run the risk of feeling like nothing but a work of ego. While it’s always impressive when a filmmaker can use their personal experiences to enhance the specificity of their art, not every valuable aspect of their past is necessarily ripe for a cinematic narrative. However, Joanna Hogg’s touching drama The Souvenir was a profound reflection on a female filmmaker, liberation, and toxic relationships. While Honor Swinton Byrne’s performance as Hogg’s stand-in character Julie was powerful, The Souvenir also featured a breakout performance from Tom Burke.

Burke is a highly talented actor who has steadily been making a name for himself by appearing in prestigious projects by renowned filmmakers. Between his enigmatic portrayal of Orson Welles in David Fincher’s biopic Mank to his creepy role in Nicholas Winding Refn’s controversial crime thriller Only God Forgives, Burke has proven he doesn’t need an extensive amount of screen time to give a memorable performance. However, Burke’s performance in The Souvenir is both detestable and heartbreaking, and makes Hogg’s self-reflective odyssey even more powerful as a result.

The Souvenir A young film student in the early '80s becomes romantically involved with a complicated and untrustworthy man. Run Time 119 minutes Director Joanna Hogg Release Date May 17, 2019 Actors Honor Swinton Byrne, Tom Burke, Tilda Swinton

Who Does Tom Burke Play in 'The Souvenir?'

The Souvenir tracks Julie’s attempts to make her first feature whilst studying film in Knightsbridge. The buzzy, residential side of central London is far more exciting and busy than her more low-key upbringing in Sunderland with her mother Rosalind (Tilda Swinton). Burke co-stars as the Foreign Offices worker Anthony, who takes a liking to Julie after realizing that they share a mutual affection for painting. The romance escalates quickly, and she fails to notice the toxic aspects of Anthony’s personality that he’s managed to mask.

Burke does a great job of showing why Julie is so initially attracted to Anthony. Julie comes to the metropolitan area with little experience of the city’s vast culture, and finds a more than welcome guide in Anthony. Anthony’s knowledge and ability to introduce her to London’s defining locations may only be reflective of his privilege, but Julie manages to interpret his actions as a reflection of shrewd kindness. Burke does a great job at showing how Anthony takes advantage of Julie’s innocence, as he essentially controls how she perceives the larger world. Burke shows that Anthony has positioned himself as an authoritative figure who dismisses any challenges to his opinions.

Although The Souvenir is often at its best when showing how Julie finds inspiration for her films, Burke gives a powerful depiction of the ramifications of drug addiction. It’s revealed early on that despite the outwardly successful and well-adjusted persona that Anthony has crafted for himself, he harbors a serious heroin addiction that gives him wild mood swings. Burke is able to show that Anthony’s addiction is dangerous because he’s come to see it as “normal.” While Anthony is clearly on a downward spiral, he’s managed to make drug use a part of his daily routine so that it is hidden from Julie until deep into their relationship.

Tom Burke Is a Different Type of Villain in 'The Souvenir'

Image via A24

The role of Anthony was not an easy one. While his addiction issues are tragic, he is also guilty of ignoring those who attempt to help him before feigning to show forgiveness. Burke shows how Anthony’s emotional abuse of Julie is predicated on her sympathy. He essentially creates a scenario where he needs her help to survive his addiction, yet never shows any gratitude when she offers to help him make amends. Burke is able to show how Anthony’s privilege has given him unrealistic expectations about responsibility. He’s managed to live life without serious consequences, and simply assumes that Julie will become subservient to him for the rest of their relationship. It’s a far more nuanced depiction of toxic masculinity than what is often seen on screen, and while Burke isn’t necessarily physically imposing, his presentation of himself as a victim makes Anthony just as dangerous.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Burke manipulates the audience in the same way Anthony deceives Julie. Julie tries to convince herself that Anthony is capable of change because of how kind he seemed initially, and viewers may want to believe that Burke’s role is not entirely malevolent because of his inherent charisma. The complexity that Burke brings to the role allows The Souvenir to reach an emotionally devastating conclusion that nonetheless allows Julie to move forward. Julie needed to be independent to move forward as an artist, as Anthony would never give her the freedom to pursue other interests. Burke is able to show that despite the hardships that Anthony endured, the blame for his tragic fate is not on Julie in any capacity.

Tom Burke’s Influence Affected 'The Souvenir: Part II'

Close

Even though Anthony’s death precluded him from appearing in a traditional capacity, Burke appeared in flashback sequences in Hogg’s excellent sequel The Souvenir: Part II. The second entry in the series focused on Julie’s attempts to turn elements of her own life into the basis of her new feature; despite establishing herself as an independent artist, Julie is forced to reflect on Anthony’s fate when digging into her past. Burke’s appearance serves as a reminder that the trauma of their relationship endures even when Anthony is gone.

The Souvenir: Part II is a far more joyful experience than its predecessor, as it shows how Julie finds empowerment through working creatively on the set of her film. However, Burke casts a dark shadow over Julie’s story as she attempts to break out in a male-dominated industry. As Julie faces doubters who challenge her vision, it’s hard not to reflect upon the toxic masculinity that she has already faced, epitomized by Burke’s unforgettable performance.

The Souvenir is streaming on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max