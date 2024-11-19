Monday’s episode of Superman & Lois saw the return of a longtime Arrowverse star, Tom Cavanagh, who’s well-known for starring in nearly 150 episodes of The Flash that ran for nine seasons on The CW. Deadline reports that Cavanagh finally made his much-awaited comeback to The CW’s extended DC universe by starring as TV journalist Gordon Godfrey, who is a pre-existing comic book character, moderating a live televised debate between Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz).

The role appears to be the perfect fit for the actor, as co-showrunner Brent Fletcher once explained to TVLine, “He’s hilarious and has more energy than a 10-year-old. [The character is] not like him at all, but he can play that guy perfectly.” Co-showrunner Todd Helbing added, “It was the no-brainer of all time.” Fans will recall that Cavanagh portrayed Harrison Wells and Eobard Thawne in The Flash, also crossing over to several other Arrowverse shows, including Arrow, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. And with his return to the universe, this marked his first appearance in Superman & Lois, though not in the same role.

Earlier in September, Fletcher teased that Cavanagh would appear in Superman & Lois as “definitely a new character from the DC universe.” He also told Entertainment Weekly, “It is not something you’ve seen before. I wish we could have had this character for 18 seasons. It was fun.” Moreover, after the finale of The Flash in May 2023, Cavanagh told Deadline about the possibility of returning to the Arrowverse with his own spin-off:

“The nice thing about playing the main villain is the departure is never really final. Even to this day, if you watch the finale, you’re well aware that a blast like that wouldn’t kill the Reverse-Flash. So there’s always room for a Reverse-Flash spin off, which I’m more than willing to don that cool and elegant yellow suit once again and tell the Reverse-Flash spinoff story.”

Tom Cavanagh Teases Appearance in 'Superman & Lois' Final Season

Months before co-showrunner Fletcher teased Cavanagh’s appearance in Superman & Lois, the actor was part of a panel at the FAN EXPO in Philadelphia, where he revealed his feature in the series finale. However, he failed to disclose the character he would play. Cavanagh shared at the time:

"So the finale for Superman & Lois was taken up already, and so I said, ‘Well, I’m happy to not do it.' which was when Todd was like, ‘Well, maybe would you play a role?’ So that’s coming up for those of you that watch Superman & Lois, something that I’m happy to have done."

Superman & Lois airs on Mondays on The CW.