At the height of his cultural popularity, Tom Clancy was a name synonymous with both the box office and The New York Times Best Seller list. Beginning with the 1984 novel The Hunt for Red October and up until his death in 2013 (with subsequent novels approved by his estate), Clancy's penchant for military accuracy helped popularize the technical thriller across mainstream media. His most popular series, following the career of CIA analyst Jack Ryan, was the inspiration for six feature films and an ongoing Amazon Prime Video series starring John Krasinski as the titular hero.

With two reboots and four actors playing Ryan since 1990 (not counting Krasinski), the movie adaptations of Clancy's works are an interesting conundrum. At their best, they exemplify the best of their time's genre trappings while the lesser offerings demonstrate a franchise that should have been a bona fide success yet always seemed unsure of where to next set its sights.

6. Without Remorse

Image via Amazon

The Amazon Studios original film from 2021 chronicles the origin story not of Jack Ryan but John Clark (Michael B. Jordan), arguably the most popular supporting character in Clancy's Ryanverse and star of his own spin-off novels (as well as the Ubisoft video game series Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six). Although Clark was a significant player in the third and fourth Ryan films, Clear and Present Danger and The Sum of All Fears (played by Willem Dafoe and Liev Schreiber, respectively), plans to adapt his solo novel of the same name and similar concepts have languished in development hell for almost two decades. For all that time spent waiting, fans wouldn't be remiss to expect a movie with more heft instead of one going through the motions expected of a revenge thriller. As such, Without Remorse is competent enough but recycles tired tropes, playing at gritty intensity rather than earning it through committed script work, as Clark seeks answers after Russian operatives murder his family and his Navy SEAL team. The film's most recommendable feature is Jordan's performance, as he's an actor seemingly incapable of not giving a role his all, but Jordan deserved a script worthy of his caliber.

5. The Sum of All Fears

The fourth sequential Jack Ryan film also served as a soft reboot of the prior three installments. Ben Affleck takes over from Harrison Ford and Alec Baldwin as a much younger and inexperienced Ryan, the setting shifts from the early 1990s to 2002, and the book's villains are Neo-Nazis rather than Palestinian terrorists (a very wise change). Overall, The Sum of All Fears is akin to a well-oiled clock. It's sleekly paced, an efficient mystery, and always ticking down, fully committed to the semi-apocalyptic concept. As a bonus, it honors (mostly) the defining factor that made The Hunt for Red October a standout narrative: intelligence and diplomacy resolve a potential war, not patriotic bravado or inflicting harm to others. Affleck brings an oblivious but earnest energy to his Ryan, and it would be difficult indeed to err with a cast including Morgan Freeman, James Cromwell, and Ciaran Hinds. Some of the nuclear bomb imagery remains questionably strong, however, and without the Jack Ryan name attached, there's little to distinguish it from early-2000s thrillers of the same ilk.

4. Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

Image via Paramount Pictures

The second attempted reboot, the first entry in the franchise since The Sum of All Films, and the first script not based on a Clancy novel: all of these facts likely played into why a disappointing box office doomed this second reboot. And that's a shame, in its way. Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit may also fail to bring anything new to the cinematic table, but director Kenneth Branagh's skills as an experienced director fill in those lackluster gaps and elevate Shadow Recruit to something more enjoyable than soulless popcorn fare. It's entertaining, snappy, and reveling in classic espionage thrills, and Chris Pine is always an appealing lead. Watching his eventual wife, Cathy (Keira Knightley), carry more narrative weight is also a treat, even if she's eventually relegated to a kidnapped loved one.

3. Patriot Games

Image via Paramount Pictures

Fans may know this more as the infamous adaptation so unfaithful that Clancy wanted his name removed from the final production. The Patriot Games script certainly takes liberties with its source material, but much like Branagh's direction aided Shadow Recruit's entertainment value, the cast's excellence buffs away the sillier plot points. Ford's first outing as Jack Ryan is yet another showcase of the star's effortless watchability. Released in 1990, Patriot Games also features an especially venomous Sean Bean foreshadowing his villain era (Goldeneye was still five years away). Some of the action sequences are excellent as well, like Bean's Sean Miller chasing Cathy Ryan (Anne Archer) and daughter Sally (Thora Birch) down the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in rush-hour traffic.

2. Clear and Present Danger

Image via Paramount Pictures

After Admiral James Greer (James Earl Jones) appoints Ryan as the acting Deputy Director of Intelligence, poor Jack can't just have a quiet day. Instead, he's left to unravel a complicated plot involving a Colombian drug cartel and American officials as high as the president. All in a day's work, though, right? Despite needing to balance a trickier plot with several overlapping stories and multiple new characters, Clear and Present Danger is a snappier, tighter-paced effort than its Patriot Games predecessor and more enjoyable for it. Ford remains in his action hero prime, and under different creative circumstances, the franchise as stands could easily have continued on for many more installments.

1. The Hunt for Red October

Sometimes, the original strikes gold. Production-wise, the Die Hard duo of director John McTiernan and director of photography Jan de Bont craft a beautiful sense of escalating, unavoidable tension that's based in character as much as its setting. The attention to detail in recreating claustrophobic submarine interiors while allowing enough room for film equipment, not to mention lighting those monotone spaces dynamically, is stellar. The actors' roll call is the best one could ask for in the era (where else would one find Sean Connery, Sam Neill, James Earl Jones, Scott Glenn, Tim Curry, and Stellan Skarsgård all together) and helps poignantly sell the grave atmosphere. Ryan's (Alec Baldwin) insightful eye pays off through study and acumen, and facilitates the hope that there are always honorable people in this world, even if they're on the other side of the Cold War. At its core, Red October believes that men of opposing nations are capable of enough empathy to share a love for the peaceful, quiet simplicity of fishing. And beneath all the franchise's outlandish espionage shenanigans, car chases, and gun fights, dreaming for that peace is painfully human.