Patricia Summersett, widely recognised for her portrayal of Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda series, recently sat down with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt at FanExpo Canada to discuss her experiences working on Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and the challenges of voice acting across different video game franchises. Summersett offered fascinating insights into the intricate process of motion capture (mocap) and the nuances of character evolution in gaming.

When asked about her work in Rainbow Six Siege, particularly whether her mocap sessions were strictly for cinematics or also for in-game animations, Summersett clarified:

"So that would be mostly for the cinematics. I think some of the animation, it's funny, they have a lot of stunt actors that they work with regularly, a lot of wonderful motion capture actors... And in my case, I would be in there for the story and the little scenes."

Summersett explained that cinematics in games are those film-like sequences that often transition players from one part of the story to another. These scenes are crucial for building narrative depth, and her role in them involved bringing the character of Ash to life through both voice and physical performance.

What is 'Rainbow Six Siege' About?

Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical first-person shooter by Ubisoft where players take on the roles of specialized operators in a counter-terrorism unit. The game emphasizes strategy, teamwork, and destructible environments in short, intense multiplayer matches. Players either defend or assault a location with objectives like hostage rescue or bomb defusing. Each operator has unique abilities, making coordination and planning crucial. Released in 2015, the game has expanded with continuous updates, adding new content and maintaining a strong emphasis on player skill and strategy.

Summersett also delved into the authenticity of the military portrayals in Rainbow Six Siege. She shared, "We had somebody who would come in and help us do infiltration exercises. So we did have some military experts on site, and we would practice in the mocap studio with the guns, and we would practice movements." However, she acknowledged the need for imagination in these situations, noting that many scenes involve "made-up, make-believe, actory stuff."

Summersett's comments shed some light on actors finding that balance between staying true to realistic military protocols and embracing the creative liberties that come with video game acting. For instance, actions like jumping onto a helicopter are often simulated by jumping onto a box, relying heavily on the actors' ability to envision the larger, more intense scenario. Summersett’s reflections offer a rare glimpse into the world of video game performance, where the boundaries between acting, voice work, and physical performance often blur.

Whether she’s lending her talents to a tactical shooter like Rainbow Six Siege or embodying an iconic princess in The Legend of Zelda, Summersett’s dedication to her craft ensures that her characters resonate deeply with players. As she continues to bring complex, multi-dimensional characters to life, fans can look forward to even more memorable performances in the future.