The new free-to-play game is just one of many 'The Division' projects Ubisoft is currently working on.

The Division is expanding its universe with a new free-to-play experience in development titled Tom Clancy's The Division: Heartland. With this announcement, Ubisoft continues to pour resources into the long-running franchise for years to come.

Despite details remaining scarce, Ubisoft made it clear that they are committed to delivering the acclaimed multiplayer experience to gamers free of charge, while also expanding the Tom Clancy video game universe. The company has put Red Storm studio, the people behind both The Division games and several Far Cry titles, in charge of the new installment of the franchise that seeks to replicate the success of other free-to-play games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. Like those other popular franchises, Heartland will require no prior knowledge of previous games and serve as a standalone experience available on all consoles and PC. No word on how the gameplay will work, but it can be assumed this new iteration will pull directly from previous games.

Image via Ubisoft

RELATED: 'The Division' Movie: Rawson Marshall Thurber Replaces David Leitch as Director

Additionally, a mobile game set in the same universe is in the works with even fewer details available at the moment. According to the pipeline graphic released by the company, players will experience the mobile version at a later date well after Heartland is released. Meanwhile, The Division 2 will still be supported, as Ubisoft already announced they’re planning to roll out brand new content for fans of the 2019 sequel.

While The Division video game universe expands, Netflix is hard at work alongside Ubisoft’s Film and Television division to make The Division movie, with Red Notice’s Rawson Marshall Thurber at the helm. Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain are set to star and produce via Nine Stories and Freckle Films, respectively.

While it's not clear exactly when Ubisoft will release Tom Clancy's The Division: Heartland, the game is looking at a 2021-2022 release date.

KEEP READING: 'Resident Evil: Village' Review: Let This Game Sink Its Fangs, Hooks, and More Into You ASAP

Share Share Tweet Email

James Gunn Hints ‘The Suicide Squad’ Will Have Multiple Post-Credits Scenes 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' had five credits scenes, so who knows how many 'The Suicide Squad' will have?

Read Next