Tom Cruise is one of the last real movie stars. At a time when audiences are fragmenting into smaller and smaller niches and watching more films at home, Cruise is one of the few big names that is still able to draw massive audiences to theaters. Since his start in the early 1980s, the actor has appeared in some of the biggest blockbusters ever while also proving that he can handle more than just action star roles.

The 1990s were a defining decade for Cruise, marking his transition from heartthrob to Hollywood titan. By the start of the decade, Cruise had already found fame with films like Top Gun and Rain Man, but the next ten years would see him push further. As a result, the '90s Cruise catalog is a fascinating blend of genres and performances, from pulse-pounding action and courtroom theatrics to period romances and even a vampire movie. This list will rank all nine Tom Cruise movies of the '90s based on their quality, legacy, and the role they play in Cruise's larger career.

9 'Days of Thunder' (1990)

Directed by Tony Scott