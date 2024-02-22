The Big Picture Tom Cruise is set to star in a new film by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

The script for the film was written by Iñárritu, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, and Nicolas Giacobone.

This will be Cruise's first non-franchise film since 2017.

Tom Cruise recently signed a lucrative deal with Warner Bros. to develop a range of new films. It appears that the iconic actor has now found the first project in that pact, as Cruise is set to star in a new film from acclaimed director Alejandro G. Iñárritu, according to Deadline. While most details of the film haven't been revealed, Cruise is clearly looking to take advantage of his new Warners partnership as soon as possible.

While Cruise's role in the film remains secret — as does almost everything about the film itself — reportedly Iñárritu penned the script sometime in 2023. The script was co-written by Sabina Berman as well as Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone. This serves as a homecoming for Dinelaris and Giacobone, as they co-wrote the script for Birdman, Iñárritu's 2014 film starring Michael Keaton that won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Iñárritu will also produce the film alongside Cruise and Legendary Pictures. Legendary's involvement in the secret project doesn't come as much of a surprise, as while the company signed a distribution deal with Sony Pictures a few years ago, they have continued to collaborate extensively with Warner Bros.

Cruise himself signed his non-exclusive deal with Warners this past January, in which he teamed with the studio in a strategic partnership to develop new projects, including a reported series. It is unclear what genre of film Cruise will be tackling with the Iñárritu film, but the pairing does seem to be a pivot for the Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible actor, who is best known for his high-octane action films.

What Kind of Movies Does Alejandro G. Iñárritu Make?

Iñárritu is best known as an auteur director, with art-style films such as the aforementioned Birdman. The award-winning director is a native of Mexico and as such, often creates projects in Spanish — his film with Cruise will be his first English-language feature since The Revenant in 2015. While that film didn't win Best Picture at the Oscars, it did bring home the gold for Best Director for Iñárritu, as well as Best Actor for star Leonardo DiCaprio. The Academy Award for Iñárritu was his second in a row for Best Director after also capturing it the prior year for Birdman.

While Cruise may best be known in recent years as an action star, he has found himself in artistic projects as well — or at least non-action films. Features like Rain Man, Risky Business, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia are among Cruise's most celebrated works, and he is reportedly searching for more auteur directors to work with moving forward. However, he isn't done with action films, either; Mission Impossible 8 is on the way in 2025, and the in-the-works Top Gun: Maverick sequel is likely to see him return as well. So it remains to be seen what type of project Iñárritu will be directing when the camera starts rolling.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information on the upcoming project.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) A washed-up superhero actor attempts to revive his fading career by writing, directing, and starring in a Broadway production. Release Date November 14, 2014 Director Alejandro González Iñárritu Cast Emma Stone , Edward Norton , Naomi Watts , Andrea Riseborough , Zach Galifianakis , Michael Keaton Runtime 119 minutes Writers Alejandro González Iñárritu , Nicolás Giacobone , Alexander Dinelaris , Armando Bo

