From his earliest days starring in comedic teen dramas to his current standing as a major blockbuster draw card the world over, Tom Cruise can only be viewed as one of the greatest movie stars cinema has ever seen. Ever since he starred in 1996’s reboot of Mission: Impossible, the action franchise has become a major part of his cinematic identity, and with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in theaters from July 12, fans will be coming out in droves to see what Ethan Hunt and the IMF have in store.

Despite his action star image, Cruise has honed his skill set in a wide range of roles across many different genres. From unlikely heroes to terrifying antagonists and, of course, a couple of iconic action roles, these are Tom Cruise’s best movies outside the Mission: Impossible franchise, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Jerry Maguire' (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

A sports management romance flick, Jerry Maguire excelled thanks to its wonderful cast and Cameron Crowe’s unique style. It stars Cruise as the titular character, a successful sports agent who want to re-invent the way athlete management operates for the better, with only one client staying with him to see if it will work.

Ever on the brink of everything falling apart, Cruise brings out Jerry Maguire’s angst and desperation but also his convictions and humor to make for a charming and triumphant outing. With Renée Zellweger and Cuba Gooding Jr. also outstanding in their parts, the film remains a rewarding, endlessly quotable '90s rom-com classic.

9 'American Made' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

A comedic crime drama based on true events, American Made had raucous and infectious energy befitting its stranger-than-fiction narrative. Cruise stars as Barry Seal, an American pilot hired by the CIA to gain intel on a communist threat in Central America only to end up working as a smuggler for the Medellín cartel.

A fun-fueled pressure cooker of a movie, it demanded Cruise shoulder the load of its tonal complexity. He delivered in spades, embodying the reckless, shameless moral debauchery that made the film such a spectacle. It encapsulates the freewheeling chaos of 1980s America and roars to an abrupt and violent ending.

8 'Born of the Fourth of July' (1989)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Possibly the single most underrated performance of Tom Cruise’s career, Born on the Fourth of July features the movie icon at his dramatic best. The biographical war drama follows Ron Kovic, a paralyzed veteran of the Vietnam War who becomes an anti-war activist as the world around him fails to comprehend what he lives with.

From director Oliver Stone, the film was an angry, exceptional swipe at so many aspects of American society and how it handled the war and its veterans in its entirety. Taking Kovic from an optimistic and naïve youth to a furious, jaded activist earned Cruise his first Oscar nomination and remains his most striking performance.

7 'Collateral' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Tom Cruise has made a name for himself as one of the greatest action stars cinema has ever seen. As such, it is rather rare to see him in the role of the antagonist, which is a shame considering how fantastic he was at playing the villain in Collateral.

The thriller stars Jamie Foxx as an L.A. cabbie who realizes he’s been driving a rampaging hitman from one job to the next. The action is high-tempo and intense, and the tension only builds as Foxx’s innocent protagonist tries to figure out how to escape the night alive, but the film hinges its brilliance on Cruise’s magnetic and utterly intimidating performance as the psychotic gunman.

6 'The Color of Money' (1986)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

A legacy sequel before legacy sequels were a thing, The Color of Money succeeded The Hustler some 25 years after the first film was made. Paul Newman reprised his role as “Fast Eddie” Felson, a once legendary pub-crawling con artist who returns to scamming pool games and takes young accomplice Vincent Lauria (Cruise) under his wing.

The mentor-to-rivalry relationship between the two is a joy to watch, especially with legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese giving the film a real visual punch. While Newman was the leading man, the film showed that Cruise wasn’t out of his depth rubbing shoulders with major stars on the big screen and still stands as a pivotal moment in his career.

5 'Rain Man' (1988)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

From director Barry Levinson, Rain Man was an early opportunity for Cruise to capitalize on his early success in a dramatic road trip film which would win four Oscars, including Best Picture. It follows a sketchy car dealer who, upon learning his estranged father has died, returns home and learns his inheritance has been left to a mental institution that houses an autistic older brother he never knew he had.

Wanting to get his hands on the inheritance, Charlie (Cruise) checks his brother out of the facility, leading to a chaotic, comedic, and heartfelt road trip across America. With good humor, great character development, and a wonderful sense of adventure, Rain Man has become a deserving classic and one of the most memorable films of Cruise’s career.

4 'Minority Report' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

2002’s Minority Report presented moviegoers with a mouth-watering collaboration between Tom Cruise and veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg. As a thought-provoking sci-fi thriller, it did not disappoint, taking place in a future where police can arrest murderers before they strike. The movie follows a Precrime officer accused of murdering a man he is yet to meet.

As a high-concept action blockbuster, the movie is quite remarkable in giving audiences high-octane thrills while still delivering a contemplative story about right and wrong in law enforcement. It also gave Cruise plenty of room to showcase his acting chops, with intense scenes involving the mystery of his missing son and the prospect of vengeance against the man who took him from him.

3 'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

It seems as though every genre has given its own spin on the time loop narrative, from romantic comedies like Palm Springs and Groundhog Day to horror flicks like Happy Death Day. However, few are as good as Edge of Tomorrow, an action sci-fi thriller following an alien invasion of Earth and a soldier who becomes humanity’s last hope when he falls into a time loop.

While the film has astonishing action sequences and visual effects, the most enjoyable aspect of it is seeing Cruise portray Major William Cage, an officer who has never seen combat and desperately tries to wriggle out of battle any way he can. The role brought Cruise’s underrated comedy chops to the fore and gave audiences a noble character arc that was fun and engaging.

2 'Risky Business' (1983)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

An early star-making flick for Cruise, Risky Business unveiled Tom Cruise as a leading man with strong comedic presence. It follows an upper-class high schooler from Chicago suburbia whose night of wild fun leads to a desperate, farcical adventure as he must rack up money fast, leading him to use his parents’ house as a brothel.

The flick is quintessentially '80s, but it does work exceptionally well, thanks to its focus on teenage angst and its willingness to incorporate darker themes. It also features a famous scene showing a baby-faced Tom Cruise relishing his newfound freedom by lip-syncing, air-guitaring, and dancing to Bob Seger’s "Old Time Rock ‘n’ Roll."

1 'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

A rousing, triumphant, glorious throwback to '80s action, Top Gun: Maverickcould well go down as Tom Cruise’s crowning achievement. The legacy sequel follows an aging fighter pilot brought back to Top Gun to train a cohort of pilots ahead of a dangerous mission.

In addition to its romantic nostalgia, the film boasted a truly staggering visual display, making it an incredible big-screen experience appreciated by fans and critics alike. It won an Academy Award for Best Sound and currently sits as the second-highest-rated Tom Cruise film on Rotten Tomatoes, just behind Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

