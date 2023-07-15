Tom Cruise is inarguably one of cinema’s biggest stars, not just in the modern era but throughout the medium’s history. A captivating action hero with a rousing appetite for exhilarating thrills and heart-stopping stunts, his star is set to rise even higher as the Mission: Impossible franchise soars to new heights.

For his many successes, though, ranging from Oscar-nominated performances to major box office draw cards, there have been plenty of outings from the actor which haven’t been met with the recognition they deserved. From villainous roles to biographical dramas, complicated protagonists, and even some early career standouts that remain overlooked, these underrated performances are essential for any Tom Cruise fan.

12 'All the Right Moves' (1983)

20th Century Fox

Within the context of Tom Cruise’s career, 1983 will be remembered for his breakout role in the sex comedy Risky Business, but another film he made an impact in that year was All the Right Moves. A sports drama, it follows a talented high school footballer whose hopes of escaping his hometown and embarking on a football career are jeopardized following a heated dispute with his coach.

While it doesn’t re-invent coming-of-age drama, it does manage to dodge many of the genre’s clichés and has an air of authenticity and desperation about it which gives it a noticeable punch. It also has an impressive turn from a young Tom Cruise in the starring role despite the film never reaching much of an audience.

11 'Interview with a Vampire' (1994)

Image via Warner Bros.

Interview with a Vampire was effectively a drama spruced up with fantasy and horror decorum as it focuses on a reporter learning about the life story of a vampire. The bulk of the movie covers Louis’ (Brad Pitt) complicated relationship with a daughter-figure in Claudia (Kirsten Dunst), a vampire turned as a young girl.

Injecting some life into the gothic dreariness was Tom Cruise’s Lestat de Lioncourt, a wicked antagonistic presence as the eccentric vampire who turned Louis and tried to guide Claudia to become a merciless killer like he was. Cruise was arguably underused in many respects, with his villainous edge a memorable highlight of the film.

10 'The Color of Money' (1986)

Image via Buena Vista Distribution

Released as a sequel to The Hustler some 25 years after its original release, The Color of Money saw iconic movie star Paul Newman back in the part of the swindling snooker player Eddie Felson. It also co-starred Tom Cruise as Vincent Lauria, a cocky barroom hustler who Felson takes under his wing before making an unlikely comeback.

Buoyed by Martin Scorsese’s directorial prowess rich with style and punch, the legacy sequel made a splash upon release and even earned Newman an Academy Award for Best Actor. However, the snappy sports drama has gradually faded from the consciousness of mainstream audiences, becoming something of an overlooked gem in Cruise’s filmography as well as Scorsese’s and Newman’s.

9 'Risky Business' (1983)

Image via Warner Bros.

A major point in Cruise’s acting career, Risky Business didn’t just feature the actor in his first starring role but proved he could lead a feature film as well. Following a high schooler who lets loose when his parents leave him at home alone, the film follows Joel Goodsen (Cruise) as his night of partying leaves him needing to make money quick.

While it is lumped among many of the raunchy sex comedies to come from the '80s – and not wrongfully so – Risky Business did aspire to be more than just 90 minutes of smutty jokes and, for the most part, succeeded. While some of its content may not have aged quite so gracefully, it will always endure as the movie which launched Tom Cruise’s career.

8 'American Made' (2017)

Image via Universal Pictures

A comedic, biographical crime-drama, American Made perfectly encapsulated the chaotic story of its leading man and the time period in which he thrived. Cruise stars as Barry Seal, an American pilot who is hired by the CIA to gather intel on communist movements in Central America and winds up working as a smuggler for the Medellín cartel.

Director Doug Liman showcases a strong grasp of the narrative’s chaotic tone, allowing comedy, suspense, absurdity, and drama to mesh together amid the film’s energetic pace. Pivotal to executing that well was Cruise’s performance, which showcased the actor’s full skill set, from his comedic prowess to his dramatic intensity.

7 'A Few Good Men' (1992)

Image via Columbia Pictures

With great drama and a predisposition for impactful performances, courtroom dramas have been a staple piece of cinema for almost a century. Delivering a nuanced, more modern spin on the classic genre, A Few Good Men follows a military lawyer defending two soldiers accused of murder who claim they were acting under orders.

It features a riveting script from Aaron Sorkin and plenty of scenery to chew for the cast, all delivering commanding performances with Cruise, Demi Moore, and Jack Nicholson the standouts in the starring roles. With a rousing finale, it has become one of the most iconic films of the 90s and was nominated for four Oscars.

6 'Tropic Thunder' (2008)

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Ben Stiller’s controversial skewering of Hollywood has remained relevant for the 15 years since its release as a polarizing comedy hit adored by some moviegoers and despised by others. It follows the production of a Vietnam War film which, in a bid to achieve realism, drops its troublesome cast into Southeast Asia, where they clash with a local drug operation and have to fight for survival.

Amid its star-studded cast, Tropic Thunder saw Tom Cruise make an unforgettable appearance as Les Grossman, a despicable studio exec with an explosive temper and no moral boundaries. Given Cruise was in a minor lull at the time, the performance revitalized his career and made for one of his most renowned characters.

5 'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

As the final film from acclaimed director Stanley Kubrick, Eyes Wide Shut has come to be viewed as a symbolic picture within a filmography more so than a standalone classic, which is a shame. Presented as a complex erotic thriller, it stars Cruise and Nicole Kidman as a married couple who each become consumed with their own obsessions and desires for adulterous relations.

In true Kubrick fashion, the film features a stunning visual display, casting its contemplative lens over the human psyche and modern sexual relationships with pointed precision. Cruise is quite superb as Doctor Bill Harford, mixing curiosity, lust, and fear throughout a disturbing yet captivating journey.

4 'Jerry Maguire' (1996)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

A feel-good classic and one of Hollywood’s most noteworthy rom-coms from the '90s, Jerry Maguire excelled as a dazzling sporting romance movie. It starred Cruise in the titular role of Jerry Maguire, a sports agent whose new founded philosophy towards his work sees him fired from his company, taking Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rod Todwell (Cuba Gooding Jr.) as his sole client.

Upon his exit, single mother Dorothy Boyd (Renée Zellweger) joins him, and the two begin to develop a relationship. With elements of drama, comedy, sports spectacle, and romantic charm, Jerry Maguire is as triumphant as it is endearingly enjoyable.

3 'Born on the Fourth of July' (1989)

Image via Universal Pictures

By 1989, Cruise had amassed a body of work proving his comedic prowess and action hero gravitas, but Born on the Fourth of July was arguably where he solidified himself as a genuinely talented actor. The biographical war drama documents the life of Rob Kovac, a veteran of the Vietnam War who, upon returning to America as a paraplegic, became an anti-war and human rights activist.

Playing Kovac as both a dutiful though naïve young solider and as an ailing and enraged political activist, Cruise’s performance had a range and raw intensity not previously seen from the actor. It earned him his first Academy Award nomination, becoming one of his best and most underrated performances.

2 'Rain Man' (1988)

Image via MGM/UA Communications Co.

While he’d been a household name throughout much of the 80s, it wasn’t until 1988’s Rain Man that Cruise started to really distance himself from the sex comedy scene he started his career in. The road trip drama follows a snappy car dealer who seeks to claim his inheritance after the death of his estranged father, only to learn it’s been left to the institute, which houses an older brother he wasn’t aware existed.

Bailing Raymond (Dustin Hoffman) out of the mental hospital, Charlie (Cruise) hopes to take him across the country in a bid to get his hands on the money left behind. Ranging from bitterly dramatic to blushingly hilarious, the Oscar-winning picture thrived on the back of its two leading men and remains an essential classic to this day.

1 'Magnolia' (1999)

Image Via New Line Cinema

While the director has had many great movies since many would view 1999’s Magnolia to be the magnum opus of Paul Thomas Anderson’s filmography. The winding, dramatic epic follows a host of loosely connected characters in the San Fernando Valley throughout the course of one day.

One of the film’s more prominent characters is Cruise’s Frank T.J. Mackey, a misogynistic dating guru using his performative charisma to run successful seminars while secretly battling ghosts from his past, which resurface when his father contacts him to tell him he’s dying. As unpleasant as the character was, Cruise's performance was exceptional and even earned him his third Academy Award nomination despite not being viewed by most people as one of his more noteworthy roles.

KEEP READING: Every 'Mission: Impossible' Movies Ranked From Worst to Best