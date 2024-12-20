Tom Cruise isn’t slowing down after what’s widely expected to be his farewell to the Mission: Impossible franchise. The action superstar is teaming up once again with bestie Christopher McQuarrie for a World War II epic titled Broadsword. According to Production Bulletin, filming is set to begin in July 2025, just two months after Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits theatres on May 23, 2025.

The movie is going to be the 9th collaboration between the pair, who have it down pat when it comes to carefully curating a crowdpleasing smash hit these days, having already worked together on Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Top Gun: Maverick (on which McQuarrie served as a writer), and Edge of Tomorrow.

Set during the height of World War II, Broadsword follows the harrowing journey of a battle-hardened Marine sergeant who crashes in France, becoming the sole survivor of an S.O.E. operation. Stranded with no help of rescue behind enemy lines, he ends up befriending and forming an unlikely alliance with a young girl, and together the pair must navigate treacherous terrain, outwit relentless pursuers, and reunite with his team in a desperate bid to accomplish their mission. The World War II setting recalls Cruise’s previous foray into war dramas with Valkyrie, where he portrayed Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg in a plot to assassinate Adolf Hitler. This time, Cruise is diving deeper into the chaos of the battlefield, rather than overseeing it from a distance.

Could This Be Tom Cruise's "Gnarly" Movie?

Last year, after Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One was released, McQuarrie did a very lengthy podcast with Empire Magazine in which he confirmed that he was working on a "gnarly" project for Cruise that would come after the final Mission movie. He added that he had written the

script alongside Erik Jendresen, his co-writer on Dead Reckoning.

“There's a movie that Cruise and I are talking about doing next or in some probable next, that Erik and I developed together – what has been referred to on the internet as ‘The Gnarly Movie’. It's that movie that they're all asking for, and that we want to do.”

The Cruise-McQuarrie partnership has become one of Hollywood’s most reliable creative pairings, delivering billion-dollar box office hits and stunts that prove Cruise is literally immortal, so this should be one to watch out for. In the meantime, we should prepare to say goodbye to Ethan Hunt with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning which will be released on May 23, 2025.