Winning an Oscar is no guarantee of a lengthy career in Hollywood. While the accolade may come as a nice reward at the time, it doesn’t exactly pay the bills. Christopher McQuarrie learned this the hard way. McQuarrie took home the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 1996 for his incredible work on The Usual Suspects. The film was heralded as an inventive new spin on the heist movie genre. “Who is Keyser Soze?” was a question that swept the nation.

However, McQuarrie struggled to find subsequent work in the years that followed. As McQuarrie lamented in a recent Twitter thread, he spent over seven years tirelessly working on new scripts and pitching them to studios. Even with an Oscar on his mantle, McQuarrie couldn’t find work. McQuarrie’s directorial debut, 2000’s The Way of the Gun, was a commercial disappointment. It failed to take off at the box office, or become a “word of mouth” hit like The Usual Suspects.

Although The Way of the Gun didn’t pave the way for immediate success, it allowed McQuarrie to market his skills as a filmmaker. McQuarrie noted in his Twitter thread that it is “infinitely harder to sell a screenplay than it is to sell one’s proven abilities.” While it seemed like he’d disappeared, McQuarrie refocused his career and started forging connections. By the end of the decade, he had become the go-to script doctor for one of the biggest movie stars in the world: Tom Cruise.

Cruise was in a complex position in the middle of the decade. While he was coming off of a string of box office successes, Cruise broke with his longtime partner Paramount Pictures, the studio he’d worked with for the previous 14 years. His attempts to break into the awards' conversation that had long eluded him didn’t go as planned; both Lions for Lambs and Valkyrie were absent from the Academy Awards race. However, the latter introduced Cruise to McQuarrie, who could help him build the long term success that he was looking for.

More and more actors began signing up for blockbuster franchises. Outside the Mission: Impossible series, Cruise had never attached himself to a recurring series. He was in a difficult position; he wanted a reliable franchise that he could fully invest himself in, but didn’t want to give up the creative freedom that he’d always been granted. Thankfully, Cruise found a writer who could meet the demands of his fast-paced production style.

Cruise called in McQuarrie to rewrite Brad Bird’s work on 2011’s Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol. McQuarrie retooled the script in order to give Ethan a more empathetic character arc. This was integral to the success of the film, and paved the way for subsequent installments. Ethan was no longer just a cool action hero; McQuarrie gave him a compelling backstory, and expanded the role of his wife (Michelle Monaghan) from Mission: Impossible III. Like Cruise himself, Ethan wanted it both ways. He was forced to choose between saving the world and having a normal life. This became a recurring theme in the Mission: Impossible films once McQuarrie took over as the director.

In 2012, Cruise looked to kickstart another action franchise with an adaptation of Lee Child’s novel One Shot. The gritty, suspenseful crime mystery was a perfect fit for McQuarrie. It allowed Cruise to play a much darker character than Ethan, and allowed McQuarrie to return to the neo-noir genre that he’d started his career with. Jack Reacher needed someone with McQuarrie’s experience to balance the pulp and mystery in a fluid way. If you need further evidence of what McQuarrie contributed to the project, just check out the disastrous 2016 sequel Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, which lacked McQuarrie’s direct involvement.

McQuarrie became the shepherd of Cruise’s franchise endeavors. He stepped behind the camera for the fifth installment in the Mission: Impossible series, 2015’s Rogue Nation. Like its predecessor, Rogue Nation went through significant reshoots. McQuarrie had to essentially write on the fly in order to avoid the Star Wars train. Rogue Nation’s release date was moved up from December to July to avoid the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Rogue Nation couldn’t be pushed back to 2016 due to a naming rights controversy with Lucasfilm, who worried that audiences would associate it with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Rogue Nation was a smash hit with critics and audiences. It opened up the door for the Mission: Impossible series to head in a direction that it had never gone before: serialized storytelling. Before McQuarrie stepped in, the franchise had employed a different director on each film. This certainly made each film interesting, but it didn’t yield the type of tonal consistency that Cruise wanted. A Brian de Palma movie is very different from a John Woo movie, and they’re both very different from a J.J. Abrams movie or a Brad Bird movie. With McQuarrie as the primary creative force behind Rogue Nation, Fallout, and the upcoming two-part sequel Dead Reckoning, Ethan is given a consistent character arc.

Fallout expanded upon everything that had made Rogue Nation so great. Sean Harris returned to give a stronger performance as the antagonist Solomon Lane, a character that is essentially the polar opposite of Ethan. It's also the most emotional film within the series; Ethan’s fierce protection of his allies expands upon the guilt that he felt about losing his team back in the original 1996 film.

Fallout solidified McQuarrie in the eyes of the industry as one of best action filmmakers of his generation. He more than met Cruise’s demands to go even bigger, and delivered some of the most stunning set pieces in the saga’s history. McQuarrie clearly had a knack for spectacle; Cruise allowed him to prove it. Fallout has been tossed around in the same context of John Wick and Mad Max: Fury Road as one of the best action movies of the decade.

In the meantime, McQuarrie helped Cruise initiate other franchise opportunities, despite the failure of Never Go Back. McQuarrie wrote Edge of Tomorrow (which is supposedly getting a sequel at some point), and helped bring Maverick back for the long-anticipated Top Gun sequel. McQuarrie wasn’t quite able to save the Dark Universe with The Mummy, but there’s only so much that he could do with a story from Alex Kurtzman.

Cruise and McQuarrie’s partnership brought new life to both careers. It has also been a gift to movie fans everywhere. In an era dominated by confusing continuities, Edge of Tomorrow, Top Gun: Maverick, Jack Reacher, and the Mission: Impossible sequels are the perfect examples of blockbusters done right.

