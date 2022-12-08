Although he's mostly known as a superstar in the movie industry, Tom Cruise has spent years honing his craft in the same movies he's starred in along with a few other projects here and there. Most recently, he had a hand in making one of the highest-grossing films of all time, Top Gun: Maverick, years after an already beloved original film. In light of everything, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) is set to honor Cruise with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards in February.

The award recognizes the outstanding producers responsible for making the most remarkable films and franchises what they are from behind the scenes. The award's namesake, David O. Selznick, for example, was the producer behind Gone With the Wind, a film still considered by many as one of the most significant pieces of cinema ever made that not only had a wide-ranging cultural impact but is technically still the highest-grossing film of all time when adjusted for inflation. Cruise will get to join the ranks of other storied producers including legendary director Stephen Spielberg, MCU chief Kevin Feige, Barbara Broccoli of James Bond fame, former Universal Pictures President of Production and wide-ranging producer Mary Parent, Imagine Entertainment co-founder Brian Grazer, and Harry Potter producer David Heyman.

Cruise had more than a few things going for him for the award. He's been producing his own blockbuster franchise with Mission: Impossible which is set to release its next film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in July 2023. His credits also include other success stories like Vanilla Sky, The Last Samurai, Elizabethtown, and the Jack Reacher films. What really put him over the edge, however, was creating the single biggest success in Paramount's storied 110-year history with Top Gun: Maverick. Grossing over $1.48 billion and crushing box office records along the way, it's by far the biggest success of his career and the reception was so positive it's still getting theatrical re-releases now.

Across Cruise's legendary career that has seen him earn three Academy Award nominations across 40 years of acting and producing, the films he's produced have taken in a staggering $11 billion total. With Maverick, he's also largely responsible for saving the business of blockbusters after the pandemic throttled the theater industry. His latest was the mark of a return to normalcy and the film industry as a whole is better for it.

Producers Guild Presidents Donald De Line and Stephanie Allain released a statement commemorating Cruise's work to create engaging, cinematic, and impactful films:

Beginning with Mission: Impossible, Tom Cruise has developed a talent for producing to match his extraordinary talent as an actor. Tom approaches producing with the same meticulous attention to detail he brings to all of his professional endeavors. His commitment to telling bold, cinematic, and entertaining stories has elevated the global theatrical experience and has resulted in some of the most popular motion pictures in history. We are thrilled to honor him with the David O. Selznick Award for his excellence in producing.

The PGA Awards will be presented on February 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton. Cruise's next big summer blockbuster will be the upcoming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One coming to theaters July 13, 2023. Check out the teaser below.