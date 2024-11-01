This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

In the world of Tom Cruise, speed is the name of the game, and he may soon be gunning for a sequel to one of his more surprising action films if a report from The Hollywood Reporter this evening is to be believed. The talk around Hollywood is that Cruise, fresh off his success with Top Gun: Maverick, has set his sights on reviving Days of Thunder, the 1990 NASCAR film that saw him tearing up the track as the brash racer Cole Trickle. It's a surprising move given that Days of Thunder doesn't exactly have the same nostalgic pull as Top Gun did, but if anyone can pull this off, it's Tom Cruise.

For Cruise, who’s been burning rubber in action blockbusters for decades, the challenge is just part of the thrill, and he's on something of a hot streak right now. Despite Days of Thunder’s lukewarm box office and critical reception back in 1990, the actor sees potential in revving up the engines again. Top Gun was seen as a nice, 80s cheese-fest with its golden hour glow and homoerotic beach volleyball scenes, but Cruise and Joseph Kosinski were able to turn that into a sequel that became the second-highest grossing movie of 2022, and the biggest of Cruise's career, while another sequel is in the works.

One reason for optimism? Days of Thunder has an enthusiastic fan base, including one notable aficionado: Quentin Tarantino. “Hands down my favorite [racing movie] is Days of Thunder,” Tarantino once said. “Yeah, yeah, you laugh, but seriously, I’m a big fan. Sure, it had a big budget, big stars, and a big director in Tony Scott, but it had the fun of those early American racing movies.”

What's 'Days of Thunder' About?

Days of Thunder follows Cole Trickle, a hot-headed but talented young racer who gets a shot at the big leagues when he’s recruited by Tim Daland (Randy Quaid), a NASCAR team owner. Although he's young and fearless, Cole quickly has to adapt or else he'll crash and burn, quite literally. As Cole rises through the ranks, he faces off against his fiercest competitor, Rowdy Burns (Michael Rooker). The film also features Cole's romance with Dr. Claire Lewicki (Nicole Kidman), a neurosurgeon who helps him recover after a severe crash.

