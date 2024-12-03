Tom Cruise has done it all—or so we thought. The Hollywood legend has piloted fighter jets, scaled the Burj Khalifa, held his breath underwater for six minutes (although we all know we could do that if we really wanted to, right?), and even launched himself off a cliff on a motorcycle. But one genre he’s never truly tackled? Horror. It looks like that's about to change, as Cruise teams up with Edge of Tomorrow and American Made director Doug Liman for their latest venture, Deeper, a supernatural underwater thriller set to send shivers down your spine and have you holding your breath for other reasons.

According to Deadline, the pair are reuniting at Warner Bros., where Cruise recently signed an exclusive deal, for their third project (potentially fourth, if their space movie ever actually comes to pass) and the project will be uncharted waters for Cruise and Liman, neither of whom have dived into the horror pool before. Liman himself recently teased the project at a New York screening of the documentary Gaucho Gaucho, saying he’s eager to make a “scary movie” because it’s something both he and Cruise have never attempted before.

What Other Underwater Movies Would I Enjoy?

Details about Deeper remain sparse, but the plot revolves around an astronaut encountering a terrifying force during a deep-sea dive into an unexplored ocean trench. It sounds like The Abyss meets Gravity, with Cruise doing what he does best, which is defying logic, gravity, and probably human lung capacity. But if Cruise plays an astronaut, maybe this could be the space movie too? Two birds, one Cruise.

The concept for the movie isn't a new one either, it's been floating around Hollywood for almost a decade at this stage with names like Bradley Cooper and Idris Elba previously attached alongside directors Kornél Mundruczó (Pieces of a Woman) and Baltasar Kormákur (Everest), but you'd have to imagine this time it has a great chance of going ahead with Cruise attached.

Movies set in the terrifying dark waters of the ocean have always been popular with audiences. In the last few years, we've seen movies like Underwater with Kristen Stewart and, bizarrely, Cthulhu, along with The Dive, where two sisters go diving and there's a race against time to save one when she gets stuck under some rocks. Under Paris featured a giant shark terrorising the Seine in Paris before a triathlon, while you may have heard of The Meg, featuring Jason Statham - shark puncher.

