It is, of course, impossible to tell Tom Cruise what to do. He is one of the most powerful people in Hollywood and one of the very few true movie stars we have left. He has remained steadfastly loyal to theatrical releases while stars of a similar caliber have played it safer with prestige TV and Netflix originals. He has embarked on a one-man mission to Save the Movies ever since he went to see Tenet in 2020, an absurdly ambitious goal that, with Top Gun: Maverick, he might have actually achieved. And, as someone who insists upon doing his own ludicrously dangerous stunts in the Mission: Impossible series, he has spent the last 25 years playing chicken with God and winning. If he wants to spend the rest of his career heroically sprinting through one death-defying action sequence after another, that’s exactly what he’ll do, and it’s hard to imagine any film lover objecting too strenuously.

But it’s worth remembering that, for a while, Tom Cruise was more than American cinema’s greatest action star. He was also one of the best dramatic actors in the business, back when Hollywood studios were actually interested in making dramas. He worked with luminaries such as Martin Scorsese, Sydney Pollack, and Stanley Kubrick. He went toe to toe with legends like Jack Nicholson and Paul Newman, well before he became a legend himself. He was nominated for three acting Oscars, and (with apologies to Michael Caine in The Cider House Rules) was absolutely robbed for one of them. As thrilling as it is to watch Cruise pilot a fighter jet or run down the Burj Khalifa, seeing more of his dramatic side would be enriching for both audiences and theaters.

Tom Cruise's Earlier Roles Prove That He Is a Confident Dramatic Actor

Image via Buena Vista Distribution

In a bit of irony, Tom Cruise’s first major dramatic role was in the kind of film that helped endanger mid-budget dramas 30 years later: the legacy sequel. The Color of Money was a mercenary affair, a sequel to 1961’s The Hustler that shared nothing with its predecessor except Paul Newman as pool shark “Fast Eddie” Felson. It was directed by Martin Scorsese as the “one for them” before The Last Temptation of Christ, and his slick direction helps elevate the movie along with its trio of lead performances (Newman, Cruise, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio.) Cruise, as pool prodigy Vincent Lauria, was the only one of the three not to get an Oscar nomination, but that shouldn't be seen as an indictment of his performance. He embodies all sides of Vincent: his gift for pool (Cruise practiced for weeks, and by the end, was good enough to go pro), his flakiness and naïveté, and his bristling pride. And, if nothing else, he manages to look cool doing a goofy dance while wearing a t-shirt with his own name on it.

Money and 1988’s Rain Man helped establish Cruise’s actorly bona fides, but a pair of military-themed films soon afterward truly established him as a performer of rare charisma and intensity. Born on the Fourth of July, a biopic of the paralyzed veteran turned anti-war activist Ron Kovic directed by Oliver Stone, earned Cruise his first Oscar nomination, and it’s certainly the most outwardly award-baity role he’s ever played. But while the film’s mawkish tone and sledgehammer-blunt dialogue haven’t aged particularly well, Cruise’s performance remains impressive: the former poster boy for Top Gun’s Navy recruitment campaign goes to Vietnam and comes back a seething mess of rage and guilt, forsaken by the country that sent him to fight an unjust war. Tom Cruise has existed in the public eye for so long as an ageless wonder with no fear of death, which makes it shocking to see just how vulnerable he is here. Whether he’s pleading for help in an understaffed hospital or howling in despair over his paralyzed body to his parents, Cruise throws himself into Ron’s pain as intensely as he throws himself into everything else, and the result is truly harrowing.

Then came A Few Good Men, Rob Reiner’s adaptation of Aaron Sorkin’s stage play, which grossed almost $250 million back when legal dramas based on a stage play could do that. Cruise plays Daniel Kaffee, a young JAG lieutenant in charge of defending two Marines who said they were ordered to kill a fellow soldier by their commanding officer (Nicholson). Sorkin’s dialogue is, of course, the sort of dialogue actors dream of, but that doesn’t make it easy. It’s precise and jargon-heavy, with the kind of barbed wit that feels overwritten unless its delivery makes it sound spontaneous; for an actor to play it well, they must operate with complete confidence, and they have to think as quickly as the characters they play. Luckily, Tom Cruise has never lacked for confidence, and he delivers every bit of dialogue, from the bitter humor (“You’re a lousy fucking softball player, Jack!”) to his fire-breathing confrontation with Nicholson’s Col. Jessep, as though it flowed freely from his mind. It’s enough to make you long for Cruise to join another Sorkin-written project — even if we have to put up with Sorkin as a director.

Tom Cruise's Last Dramatic Roles Are His Most Interesting

Image via Warner Bros.

After doing two drama films in 1999, Cruise devoted himself almost entirely to blockbusters (except for the forgotten war drama Lions for Lambs and his deeply misguided turn as the star of Rock of Ages.) There were dramatic elements to his performances in Vanilla Sky, Minority Report, and War of the Worlds, but for the most part, they were sci-fi thrillers, with plenty of opportunities for action sequences and Tom Cruise Runs. Those three movies are all varying degrees of solid, and Cruise is very good in them, but it’s hard not to wonder what could have been — especially considering the fact that those two drama films in 1999 were all-time classics.

After 40 years of being an A-list movie star, being in Eyes Wide Shut still ranks among the coolest things Tom Cruise has ever done. Not only was he the star of Stanley Kubrick’s final film, but he, along with his soon-to-be ex-wife Nicole Kidman, lured the unsuspecting teenagers and housewives of America into an uncanny, one-of-a-kind dispatch from a sinister dream world. Cruise was an inspired choice for protagonist Bill Harford, a successful doctor who lives in New York City with his beautiful wife. Cruise’s good looks and megawatt charisma are perfect for a man leading Bill’s charmed life, but just as crucial is the strangeness and neediness lying beneath Cruise’s surface: he’s absolutely believable as someone who has an existential crisis because his wife mentions how she once thought about having an affair. As Bill’s odyssey through the night grows increasingly sinister, leading to that infamous orgy of the masked elite, Cruise’s performance takes on a strange new resonance: he’s the kind of man we implicitly understand to be on top of the world, and yet here he is, as confused and powerless as any of us would be.

His role in Eyes Wide Shut, great as it is, wasn’t what earned him his third Oscar nomination. That would be Magnolia, Paul Thomas Anderson’s ambitious, humanist melodrama, which, due to its ensemble cast, put Cruise in the rare position of being a supporting actor. He plays Frank T.J. Mackey, a motivational speaker and pick-up artist who puts on a swaggering alpha act for enthralled audiences in hotel conference rooms — in other words, a proto-Andrew Tate. Here, Cruise’s natural magnetism is exploited and subverted at the same time. Frank is, for the most part, a repellent creep, loping across the stage while bragging about manipulating women with an oily sneer and quasi-Prince-Valiant haircut. But Cruise is such a natural performer that it’s only natural for him to have audiences eating out the palm of his hand: even a line as gross as “Respect the cock and tame the c**t!” becomes almost funny when Cruise delivers it with a dramatic softball-pitch windmill. (It’s easy to see the roots of Tropic Thunder’s Les Grossman, with both the humor and the gonzo choices.)

Tom Cruise Is at His Most Vulnerable in 'Magnolia'

But no one in Magnolia is exactly as they appear at first, and Frank is no exception. An interview with a female reporter reveals, in contrast with his misogynistic persona, that he had a very close relationship with his dead mother; in fact, “Mackey” was her last name, not his father’s. Frank’s reaction to this line of questioning suggests that his anger runs deeper than just being challenged by a woman; indeed, his entire life was shaped by his grief for his mother and his hatred for his father, a wealthy TV producer who abandoned him to care for his dying mom.

When he finally meets his father (Jason Robards), who is now himself dying, Frank sits by his bedside and gets out everything he wanted to tell him for so many years. “Cocksucker. That’s what you used to like to say, right?...You’re in a lot of pain? She was in a lot of pain.” Then, the gravity of the situation sets in — the old man is truly dying — and Frank’s face slowly transforms as he tries to stop what’s coming. “I’m not gonna cry for you,” he chokes out, clasping his hands and twisting his face. Finally, he slumps over his father’s body, sobbing. “Don’t go away, you fucking asshole! Don’t go away!” Cruise plays it as a sort of slow-motion implosion, every layer of Frank’s macho exterior peeling away until the grieving, resentful boy remains. It’s a masterful scene, informed by Cruise’s own relationship with his father, and it remains so with or without an Oscar.

As the new Mission: Impossible film launches into theaters, another round of arguing over Tom Cruise’s legacy will surely follow. Giving the movie industry a much-needed boost is certainly a mark in his favor, but now that blockbusters have dragged themselves towards something resembling a functional state, it’s time for non-genre movies to get their due. Wouldn’t it be nice to see Cruise reunite with Scorsese or Anderson? Maybe he could reunite with his old Eyes Wide Shut co-star, Todd Field? Perhaps he’d lend his name and talent to a lesser-known director to boost them. The possibilities are endless, and it’d be a shame if we didn’t get to see them play out.