The Big Picture Ten years after its release, Edge of Tomorrow remains a fan favorite for its performances and sci-fi concepts.

Tom Cruise reflects on the film's creation, praising co-stars and crew for their dedication and hard work.

Talks of an Edge of Tomorrow sequel may be closer to reality, with Cruise's recent deal with Warner Brothers.

It's been ten years since Edge of Tomorrow, starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, was released in theaters. Releasing in a summer crowded with other blockbusters, the film fell short of studio expectations at the box office. However, it was largely praised by both critics and audiences for its performances, well-executed action sequences, and the way the film handled its sci-fi concepts. Cruise recently took to Instagram to reflect on the making of the film and the ten years since its release, as well as to tease his future projects with Warners Brothers.

The film is based on a Japanese light novel titled All You Need Is Kill, written by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. Cruise portrays Major William Cage, a solider who, despite his attempts to avoid combat, is forced to join a landing operation in an ongoing war against an invading alien force known as Mimics. After being covered in alien blood and dying in an explosion, Cage becomes trapped in a time loop that resets every time he dies and begins a quest to defeat the alien invaders. On Instagram, Cruise praised the performances of his fellow cast, as well as the work by those behind the camera, writing:

"It’s been 10 years since Edge of Tomorrow first hit theaters! I want to take the opportunity to thank Emily Blunt once again for being such a great friend and brilliant actress. I love her performance in this film. Her dedication. Her humor. Her vulnerability and power. She brought it all. This anniversary brings back incredible memories. My first collaboration with Doug Liman. Rejoining the indomitable Brendan Gleeson. And my first time working alongside the great Bill Paxton...Hitting this kind of tone was no easy task. The writing and storytelling of Christopher McQuarrie made the movie work. Along with the dedication of our entire team who helped bring it to the screen - it was an absolute joy creating it with you all."

An 'Edge of Tomorrow' Sequel Could Be Closer Than Ever

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Despite the box office performance, there has long been talk of a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow, with both writer Christopher McQuarrie and director Doug Liman giving small updates and expressing excitement, but a sequel still hasn't happened. It could be much closer to happening now, however, as Cruise recently signed a deal with Warner Brothers to develop and produce various projects.

Cruise concluded his Instagram post with: "To everyone who has enjoyed this film over the years, thank you for being a fan. And thank you to Warner Bros. for making this film. I can’t wait to share more about the great movies we’re working on." Let's all hope this small tease of future projects could be a hint that a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow will finally be happening in the near future.

Stay tuned at Collider for updates on upcoming films, including the Edge of Tomorrow sequel.