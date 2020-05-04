Tom Cruise Is Making the First Action Movie in Outer Space, Because of Course He Is

Space. The final frontier. Or so it seems for Tom Cruise, who is reportedly teaming with Elon Musk‘s Space X and the brainiacs at NASA to shoot an action movie in outer space.

Take that, Tom Hanks (Apollo 13), Ryan Gosling (First Man), Matt Damon (The Martian), George Clooney (Gravity) and Brad Pitt (As Astra), among countless others! Those guys have only pretended to be in outer space. Tom Cruise is actually planning to do it, and hey, if anyone can pull it off, it’s him, right?

Deadline has the news, writing that this would not be a Mission: Impossible movie, and there is no studio involved at this time, as the projects is “in the early stages of liftoff.”

Does it make sense that Cruise would be the first movie star to launch himself into outer space for his art? Of course it does! This is a man who has scaled the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, hung from both a helicopter and the side of a jet plane, and shattered his ankle jumping between buildings. And you thought he’d rather shoot on a green screen rather than become an actual astronaut? You don’t know what dedication is until you’ve met Tom Cruise.

Now, it’s unclear when we’ll see this project come to fruition, as Cruise still has to shoot a pair of Mission: Impossible movies, and there’s no telling what could happen to him as he tries to top his last few onscreen stunts. But on the bright side, there’s no coronavirus in space, so at least he won’t have to worry about that — though he’ll still have to wear a mask and gloves.

