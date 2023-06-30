John Grisham's second novel, The Firm, was so popular that a film adaptation was already hotly anticipated by the time the book hit the shelves. Thirty years ago, Sydney Pollack's feature adaptation was released, and combined with the success of the book, the two created a mutually massive hit, which soared on the screen as much as it did on the page. The Firm stars Tom Cruise as young hotshot attorney Mitch McDeere. Mitch begins working at a law firm in Memphis, Tennessee with Gene Hackman's Avery as his mentor. The dynamite combo of seeing Cruise at his peak powers between Top Gun and the first Mission: Impossible acting against the legendary Hackman is enough to make this movie worth watching, but the ensemble cast sprawled throughout the cat-and-mouse game that is The Firm leaves it even more exciting.

'The Firm' Features an All-Star Cast

Over the course of the film, Mitch finds himself thrown into a conspiracy where it becomes clear that his law firm is deeply connected to the Chicago mafia. Associates are turning up dead, hours are being coyly over-billed, and many of the partners and top legal minds at the firm are engaged in an expansive money laundering scheme. Despite obvious red flags from the start, Hackman's disarming charm and magnetic nature keeps both Cruise and the audience interested in diving further into this world. The conspiracy eventually puts Mitch and his wife, played by Jeanne Tripplehorn, in serious danger and brings him into rooms with a colorful cast of supporting characters including Wilford Brimley as the "head of security" who is shown to have no legal or ethical boundaries with regard to how he will put an end to any problem solver at the firm. Gary Busey, in a manically hyper performance, is a private investigator. Holly Hunter, who received an Oscar nomination for her six minutes of screen time in this film, portrays Busey's assistant who helps Mitch unravel the criminal workings of the firm. Ed Harris, who reunited with Cruise for the opening scene of Top Gun: Maverick, is a no nonsense FBI agent trying to blackmail Mitch into helping take down the firm.

As Mitch finds himself caught between the firm threatening his safety and the FBI threatening his career and freedom, he has to work swiftly and cleverly to circumvent every obstacle, both metaphorically and literally as Cruise engages in some bizarre gymnastics routines to escape pursuit at multiple points in the film. Things like this date the movie slightly, but the entertainment value inherent in Cruise spontaneously performing an elaborate hopscotch routine with a child on Beale Street as means to justify his athletic abilities later in the film is undeniable.

The plot unravels in a manner that may require a rewatch or two in order to parse how every element plays into the climactic moment, but watching Cruise find a way to craftily maneuver out of every tight corner is electric. The late Paul Sorvino enters for the film's final few scenes as the head of the Chicago mob, and Cruise's spiraling, sweaty performance juxtaposed against his quiet, imposing force creates a thrilling climax. For a "legal" thriller, it is remarkable and noteworthy that all the suspense and plotting ultimately comes from clerical work instead of featuring a single courtroom scene.

'The Firm' Is the Kind of Movie We Don't See Much Anymore

Sydney Pollack, who would later share screen-time alongside Cruise with an acting role in Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut, and the talented cast and crew working around this movie came together to create a solid thriller that made huge waves at the time and remains one of the most popular Grisham adaptations. From Oscar-winning cinematographer John Seale's work to the beautiful and classy piano-led score from Dave Grusin, every element of both sight and sound is being engineered by a true artist. However, that is not to say The Firm is something of a complete masterpiece. The film has flaws, especially in terms of how the convoluted narrative will sometimes lose the viewer, and the extended runtime that could have been tightened slightly. The important thing that makes The Firm still hold up and stand out today is that movies like this do not get made as often anymore, and even if they do, it is hard to imagine one replicating the success of this film.

Thirty years on, the idea of a two-hour and 30-minute R-rated legal thriller becoming as big of a sensation as this film ($270 million on a $42 million dollar budget) is almost out of the question. The contemporary movie landscape pushes these kinds of stories to smaller theatrical releases or full-on streaming releases where it would be impossible to even see the film on a big screen. This is evidence of the fact that the industry looked very different thirty years ago, but even more evident of the fact that John Grisham was an unstoppable literary powerhouse during this time period. So much so that Paramount optioned the screen rights to this story before the book was even released. This was not even the only Grisham adaptation released in 1993, as Denzel Washington starred in The Pelican Brief in December of that year.

Grisham's success as a purveyor of the "airport thriller" is hard to overstate throughout the 1990s. Book adaptations, especially those which are not in a popular IP or a genre easily accessible to children, feel more likely to enter the culture through the miniseries format on platforms like Hulu or Max now, so it is shocking to see how much of a box office phenomenon one author could perpetuate. The Firm is a marker of a different time, but the star-studded cast centered around a great Cruise performance and winding plot make this exactly the kind of adult thriller the current movie landscape could really use right now.