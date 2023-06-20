People who have not been following Ethan Hunt’s globetrotting adventures over the six previous Mission: Impossible movies can jump right into Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, reveals lead star Tom Cruise. During the movie’s premiere in Rome, Collider’s Steven Weintraub also had the opportunity to talk to Cruise about his death-defying stunts and how Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One was made to be enjoyed on the biggest screen possible.

Since the release of the first movie of the Mission: Impossible franchise in 1996, Ethan Hunt and his loyal crew have faced many international terrorists and power-hungry madmen who threatened to blow up the world. There’s a lot of history there, which might be intimidating for people just looking to enjoy an action-packed movie. Fortunately, Cruise tells us that Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is the perfect entry point for newcomers, who can see the best practical action scenes they’ve ever conjured. As Cruise puts it, "They could start with this film to see and understand that this is all real, all the action is real, it’s practical. This movie is an epic adventure" He continued saying, "It’s so lush, filled with practical action and amazing locations." Cruise went on to say that the sequel has "all the things I love in movies," saying:

"[It has] submarines, it has the desert, it has Rome, beautiful locations in Abu Dhabi, Norway, a train that we built, action on the train, and a very engrossing story with a really beautiful cast, an amazing, very charismatic cast. I think when you look at this movie, it really defines what I think about cinema and why because you look at this kind of cast, you look at a brilliant ensemble cast, and the kind of story is very engrossing."

During the red carpet interview, Cruise also explained how the exhilarating action of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One was crafted to use the most of big-screen technology, such as IMAX. Cruise has been an outspoken advocate of getting people to the cinema, and he's adamant that fans should see Dead Reckoning on the biggest screens possible. He told Collider, "I think you should see it in any major format, in any big format." The movie was filmed for a variety of stunning formats, as Cruise explains, "We have IMAX, we have Dolby Vision, you’ve got Dolby and Dolby Vision, all of these tools that we have, you have ScreenX, and we’re actually working on that version of the film right now." Cruise is determined to enhance the theatrical experience for every viewer, saying:

“It depends on what kind of experience they want with the cinema. This is made for the big screen experience, the mix is made for that. We spend a lot of time in every format to ensure that it is. We’re using every tool in the toolbox to give that experience, a massive experience for the audience.”

Tom Cruise Wants to Challenge Himself With Each New Mission: Impossible Movie

During their brief conversation, Weintraub also asked Cruise how he handles the nervousness of the cast and crew members whenever he decides to perform another mind-blowing stunt by himself. For instance, in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Cruise jumped from a cliff on a motorcycle. Surprisingly, though probably for the best for his own safety, Cruise doesn't even clock the nerves of those around him during his increasingly dangerous stunts because he's so focused on the task at hand. He told Collider, "[Laughs] I don’t know! I don’t gauge their nervousness. I know I’ve done some wild things, I know I’ve done some wild things. I think you probably have a better way to look at it than I do because I’m so inside of them when I’m doing it." Cruise went on to say that he's an audience member first and foremost, so he's always thinking about how things will play for the audience. He said:

"I just know what we try to do with these films, and actually all of my movies. You know, I remember as an audience member, which I am first and foremost, and as a filmmaker, I make my movies for audiences, but I like a wide range of cinema, so I’ve always wanted to challenge myself in a wide range of genres and styles to understand each one. I’d go into it and study each one as I was making it and test my abilities."

Challenging himself is also why Cruise keeps one-upping his stunts at every new Mission: Impossible installment. That means we should probably prepare for even more audacious action scenes in Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two. In Cruise’s words: “I try to take everything that I’ve learned my entire career and put it in the next movie, and put it in the next movie, and the next movie, in terms of structure, storytelling, and character development." Cruise isn't just an actor, taking on various roles on set and working to improve on every project. He said:

"As a producer, in terms of how I produce the film, how I can better prepare my cast, my crew for the adventure that we’re embarking on. So those are the things that I think about. I’m constantly challenging myself. I’m both a student every single day, I’m constantly studying, and also a teacher because I’m constantly having to kind of work with people to go, 'This is movies for me and for us,' and to also bring their voices into our film."

Dead Reckoning Part One marks the return of our favorite spy franchise to theaters after multiple delays caused by the pandemic. Fortunately, writer and director Christopher McQuarrie began to film the eighth installment of the franchise long before the seventh movie hit theaters, which means we’ll get the two-movie story in less than a year.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 12, 2023, while Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two comes on June 28, 2024. You can watch our conversation with Cruise in the player above and check out the trailer for the film down below.