Reacher fans are riding high after the recent news that the hit Prime Video series has already been renewed for Season 4 long before the Season 3 premiere, but another corner of the franchise isn't looking so hot. Netflix has officially announced that both Jack Reacher and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, the films starring Tom Cruise, will depart the platform at the end of the month. Cruise's Jack Reacher movies also feature other stars like Richard Jenkins, David Oyelowo, Cobie Smulders, Aldis Hodge, Robert Knepper, and Holt McCallany, and the first film sits at a 64% score from critics and a 67% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, while the second dropped to 38% and 42% scores from critics and audiences, respectively, on the aggregate site.

Cruise's veteran partner, Christopher McQuarrie, directed and wrote the script for the first Jack Reacher movie. McQuarrie has directed Cruise in a plethora of other projects, including the last three Mission Impossible movies, and Mission Impossible 8, which is expected in theaters on May 23, 2025. As a writer, McQuarrie's resume with Cruise is even stronger, as he also wrote the screenplays for Top Gun: Maverick and The Mummy, two Cruise films that were released in 2022 and 2017, respectively. McQuarrie also penned the scripts for Valkyrie, the 2008 film starring Cruise and Kenneth Branagh, and Edge of Tomorrow, the sci-fi epic which stars Cruise opposite Emily Blunt. McQuarrie will also write the script for the untitled Tom Cruise/Doug Liman project which aims to film in outer space.

What Other Tom Cruise Movies Are on Streaming?

You still have a few weeks to watch Jack Reacher 1 and 2 before they leave Netflix, but you can also watch all of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible movies on Paramount+. Top Gun: Maverick is also streaming on Paramount+, along with the original Top Gun, which is also streaming for free on Pluto TV. The Mummy is streaming exclusively on Peacock, and Knight and Day, Cruise's romantic action team-up with Cameron Diaz, is streaming on Max. Born on the Fourth of July, the war biopic which earned Cruise his first Oscar nomination, can be streamed on Prime Video.

Jack Reacher and Jack Reacher: Never Go Back will leave Netflix on October 31. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch both Jack Reacher films on Netflix before the end of the month.

