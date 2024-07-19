The Big Picture Tom Cruise dominates Paramount+ with Jack Reacher and Top Gun: Maverick, showcasing his enduring star power.

Cruise's intense performances and thrilling action sequences captivate audiences on the streaming platform.

The success of Cruise's films on Paramount+ highlights the lasting impact of well-crafted action movies with strong characters.

Tom Cruise continues to prove his enduring star power as he dominates the Paramount+ charts with two of his most iconic roles. Both Jack Reacher and Top Gun: Maverick have surged to the top of the streaming platform's rankings, captivating audiences with Cruise's magnetic performances and thrilling action sequences. Cruise's dominance on Paramount+ is a testament to his enduring appeal and the high-caliber projects he consistently chooses. Whether it's the methodical and relentless Jack Reacher or the daring and charismatic Maverick, Cruise brings a unique intensity and dedication to his roles that captivates audiences. His success on the platform also speaks to the lasting impact of well-crafted action films that balance thrilling sequences with strong character development. As streaming services continue to grow, stars like Cruise remain pivotal in drawing viewers and keeping them engaged with compelling content.

Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun, has been nothing short of a phenomenon since its release in 2022. Reprising his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, Cruise returns to the skies to train a new generation of elite fighter pilots. The film combines breathtaking aerial sequences with a heartfelt narrative about legacy, mentorship, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. The movie was a box office sensation, grossing around $1.5 billion worldwide and easily becoming the highest grossing movie of Cruise's career, as well as being nominated for a host of Academy Awards. Another sequel is currently in the works, according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Before 'Reacher,' There Was 'Jack Reacher'

Released in 2012, Jack Reacher is based on Lee Child's popular novel One Shot. Cruise plays the titular character, a former military police officer turned drifter, who gets entangled in a complex case involving a sniper accused of killing five random victims. Known for his methodical approach and relentless pursuit of justice, Reacher is a character tailor-made for Cruise's intense and precise acting style. While the Prime Video series starring Alan Ritchson is extremely popular, and depicts Reacher visually as the behemoth that he's written as, Cruise's Reacher was still an excellent interpretation of the character.

With Jack Reacher and Top Gun: Maverick leading the charts, Paramount+ subscribers are reminded of why Tom Cruise remains one of Hollywood's most bankable and beloved stars. Whether revisiting these films or discovering them for the first time, audiences are in for a treat with Cruise's standout performances. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

