Tom Cruise has delivered so many iconic performances in so many revered movies that it’s really hard to keep track. But one performance that seems to be underappreciated is in The Color of Money from 1986, where the young movie star goes toe-to-toe with the legendary Paul Newman (in his Oscar-winning role) and holds his own thanks to his megawatt charisma and cockiness that Cruise did so well in the '80s and '90s. The film itself was a solid hit commercially and critically, but Newman’s star power and Martin Scorsese’s direction took the bulk of the praise (even co-star Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio got a Best Supporting Actress Oscar Nomination). Plus, the fact that Top Gun was still in the top ten films at the box office when The Color of Money opened probably didn’t help anything. Either way, Cruise is amazing in the movie, and watching him work with Newman and Scorsese is a highlight in a career filled with them.

Martin Scorsese's The Color of Money is the first legacy sequel as it continues the story from 1961's The Hustler, where Newman stars as "Fast" Eddie Felson, a young pool shark who learns the ropes from his mentor, played by George C. Scott. The Color of Money essentially follows the same formula, but with Newman now playing the mentor and Cruise as the extremely cocky yet incredibly naive student. The movie opens with Scorsese himself narrating the rules of Nine-Ball, the pool game of choice throughout, followed by 90 seconds of smooth rock while the credits roll, setting the cool and gentle tone of the movie. The film is less about the morality of hustling and much more about the art of it, so in the opening moments when Felson notices Vincent, Cruise's character, sweeping the floor with his usual partner in crime (a wonderfully grimy John Turturro), he can't help but see the possibilities.

Martin Scorsese Uses Tom Cruise's Boyish Good Looks Against Him

From the very first second we see him on screen, Tom Cruise is electrifying to watch, making shots left and right with ease. It's not just his talent that's impressive though: it's his ego. The young pool prodigy hoots and hollers all the way through, waving his pool cue like a martial arts weapon, rubbing his opponent's face in the loss. Cruise is the perfect age for this kind of bravado too, perfectly selling the slime factor with his youthful ignorance. This is all perfectly encapsulated in the "Werewolves of London" sequence when after failing to listen to Newman's advice and getting the ever-loving crap beat out of him in the process, his character Vince gloats and struts all while singing along to the song on the jukebox. Scorsese does most of this in one single shot that glides around the table, allowing you to witness not only Cruise doing his own shots, but also see just how big his character Vince thinks his head is.

The way that Scorsese uses Cruise is a stroke of genius as well, with the director taking everything the public loved about Cruise and turning it on its head. The charisma and charm that captivated audiences were now used to showcase the actor as a knucklehead who is very aware of his own talent in the worst way. The smile that could light a thousand homes was now used to sell smarm and cockiness. It's jarring to see Tom Cruise in this light, and that's exactly what Scorsese intended.

Now, the director being the master that he is, doesn't let Vince become outright unlikable. In fact, we learn that behind all that talent and gloat is a young naive kid who really just doesn't know any better. This is made especially apparent when Vince's girlfriend, Carmen (played with quiet confidence by Mastrantonio) reveals that they first met at the police station when she and her old boyfriend were caught breaking into his mother's house to steal jewelry. Even with this knowledge, Vince is clueless that Carmen has been wearing his mother's necklace ever since, simply thinking it's a coincidence. This kid has a lot to learn about the real world, and Cruise isn't afraid to look stupid while slowly realizing it throughout the film. He shows complete trust in not only his director but his iconic co-star as well.

‘The Color of Money’ Proved Tom Cruise Was One To Look Out For

Out of all the '80s heartthrobs that were emerging at the time, it's hard to picture anyone other than Cruise being able to believably give Paul Newman a run for his money (something he would do again a few years later with Jack Nicholson in A Few Good Men). The two are perfectly cast together, with their own Hollywood dynamic mirroring (however mildly) their characters' own. It's a really special pairing and watching these two go head-to-head without hesitation is a blast. Cruise knows his part is a supporting one, and wisely lets his co-star take front and center when all is said and done.

The Color of Money opened in October 1986 to critical praise, garnering four Oscar nominations and grossing $52 million at the domestic box office. Newman had previously been nominated six times in the Best Actor category, so that he finally won after almost 40 years in the industry took a lot of talk about the movie away from Cruise (and Scorsese for that matter) unsurprisingly, and perhaps rightfully. Plus, Cruise was already getting plenty of praise and attention for headlining the highest-grossing movie of the year with Top Gun, and perhaps the fact that the blockbuster was still in the top ten when The Color of Money opened seems to solidify the possibility that Tom Cruise may have stolen his own thunder.

Top Gun may have announced Tom Cruise as the next big movie star, but The Color of Money announced also Tom Cruise as a truly talented young actor to watch. Watching Cruise work with such awesome talent is part of what makes his appeal so great as well. The actor would continue this throughout his career, working with the likes of Stanley Kubrick, Steven Spielberg, and Paul Thomas Anderson with Magnolia, just to name a few, but witnessing Scorsese throw a young Cruise to the wolves at this early stage in his career is a particular treat, and one that should no longer go so unnoticed.