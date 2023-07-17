Sure, we know him as Ethan Hunt and Maverick—and Jerry Maguire—but Tom Cruise was not always this well known. He started out, as many actors do, with very small, and sometimes even unnoticed roles. There have even been a few instances when he has played a part in a film, and as an actor, remained uncredited for the film.

While many of his roles have been well-known, or downright iconic, there are a few that might go unseen if you aren’t actively looking for him. It just goes to show that Tom Cruise, despite being one of Hollywood’s greatest leading men, understands there is no such thing as too small of a role. If it adds to the quality of the film, he is all about joining the party and being part of the beautiful history of film.

7 ‘Young Guns’ (1988)

The year was 1988, and we were introduced to the greatest reasons why the West was wild with the film ‘Young Guns’. With Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland, Charlie Sheen, and Lou Diamond Phillips, all at the peak of their greatness, this was bound to be a success. And a success it was, grossing a little more than $45 million in the box office! Unfortunately, despite the financial success of the film, it received a heavy batch of mixed reviews from critics.

But wait a second, where is Tom Cruise in this adolescent Western? Well, this is one of those rare appearances that you truly will miss if you aren’t actively looking for it. In a very brief moment, Tom Cruise shows up as a henchman for Jack Palance’s character, Lawrence Murphy. Cruise is on-screen for hardly a moment before he is shot down. If you look hard enough, and if you can see past the truly glorious mustache, you’ll see a young Tom Cruise in all his cowboy glory.

6 ‘Austin Powers in Goldmember’ (2002)

Yes, believe it or not, Tom Cruise was in this marvelously silly Austin Powers film. In this third installment of the franchise, we once again get to watch as Mike Myers brings the titular character to life with his fantastically awkward way of doing just about everything. In this installment, Powers revisits the pain of his father, Nigel Powers (Michael Caine) being so absent all his life and feeling that deep sense of loss.

The film plods along with all the typical ups and downs of an exciting ‘Austin Powers’ rollercoaster, but towards the end, there is a moment of surprise. During a sequence that shows the entire story of the film was being turned into a film (how very mise-en-abyme). This sequence shows the one-and-only Tom Cruise starring as famous Austin, alongside Gwyneth Paltrow and directed by Steven Spielberg as their director. It is a wonderful nod to the industry giants.

5 ‘Rock of Ages’ (2012)

While not a cameo, this is one of Cruise’s smaller roles, but likely one of his most memorable. Portraying Stacee Jaxx, a legendary rocker in Rock of Ages, Cruise saunters shirtless, covered in tattoos, long hair flowing righteously, and eyeliner for days. Not only does Cruise look the part of the quintessential 1980s hair metal rockstar, but he sounds the part, too. That’s right, Cruise did all his own singing in this wonderful rendition of this wildly entertaining story.

Cruise is joined by a talented cast of Julianne Hough, Alec Baldwin, Russell Brand, Diego Boneta, Bryan Cranston, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Paul Giamatti. Seeing Cruise show off not only his chiseled Hollywood physique, but his diamond level vocals, proved to be one of the most amazing roles he has ever taken. While the film suffered as a box office flop, Cruise received universal praise for his incredibly dynamic and fantastic role.

4 ‘Endless Love’ (1981)

In what is Cruise’s first credited film role, he briefly appears as Billy, a troubled young man, in Franco Zeffirelli’s Endless Love that stars Brooke Shields, Shirley Knight, Don Murray, James Spader, and a young Ian Ziering. It would have been no surprise that such a full cast of A-listers would have gone on to be a huge success, but that was, unfortunately, not the story with this film.

Despite high hopes for the film, based on the success of the novel it was adapted from, and the brief box office success, it was a critical failure. Critics detested it and reviews were universally negative towards the plot and presentation of the story. Some praised Shields’ performance, but other than that, the film was not received well.

3 ‘Taps’ (1981)

A group of military school students decide that to save their school, they are going to take it over at gunpoint, hoping that somehow saves it from closing. Despite the maybe taboo subject matter at the time, ‘Taps’ was a box office success. With a budget of just $14 million, the film left the box office having made a little more than double that.

In what was Cruise’s second role in a film, he showcased a new set of talents and performance abilities, as well as showing how well he works with an ensemble cast – as this film boasts the talents of Sean Penn (in his first role), Evan Handler, Timothy Hutton, and George C. Scott. This film served as a springboard from which Cruise launched his career.

2 ‘The Outsiders’ (1983)

Finally, this film is likely the film that really put Cruise on the map in Hollywood. While his role was still not as prominent as his later films, Cruise was noted for his performance in the film. Along with Cruise, ‘The Outsiders’ had the incredible cast of up-and-comers Rob Lowe (in his film debut), C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, and Diane Lane.

Tom Cruise has demonstrated, in this small role and each of his other small and cameo roles, that he is absolutely a force to be reckoned with. He can make an impact on the big screen, whether he is the singularly greatest star in the movie, or if he simply appears without credit. Cruise is and continues to demonstrate that he really is Hollywood’s most versatile and valuable leading man.

1 ‘Tropic Thunder’ (2008)

In one of his most incredible and well-known, albeit uncredited, roles, Tom Cruise sneaks onto the screen as Les Grossman, the fat handed, foul-mouthed, movie studio executive. This wildly ridiculous character was thought up by none other than Cruise, himself, and that just adds to the sheer genius of Cruise. He decided, after speaking with Ben Stiller, that Les Grossman would take shape as he did, and while Stiller may not have been fully on board at first, it ultimately paid incredible dividends.

While the film could likely not be made in today’s culture, Tropic Thunderwas something of a comedic masterpiece with a truly wonderful cast including Oscar-nominated Robert Downey, Jr., as well as Jack Black, and Matthew McConaughey (among others). Even though his part is so small, Cruise’s character of Grossman is, without a doubt, the best part of the film. The wonderful unexpected nature of his appearance is what makes it so delightfully enjoyable.

